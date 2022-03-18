On Monday, March 14, Miami Dade police arrested Angela Marie Stathopulos, 21, on second-degree murder and armed robbery conspiracy charges, according to police arrest reports.
Her alleged accomplice, Surabis Alonso, 25, was arrested earlier on a second-degree murder charge.
Stathopulos was wounded when she allegedly attempted the robbery of a suspected drug dealer in Homestead which resulted in a shootout leaving two men, her accomplice and the alleged drug dealer dead.
According to the arrest report, Stathopulos had negotiated a drug deal with Frank Pedro Orama, 23, and arranged a drug buy for $7,200.
Stathopulos arranged to meet with Orama, allegedly saying would arrive alone with her baby, the report stated.
Stathopulos drove to the drug deal meeting with Alonso and Mario Castillo, 23, who were both in the backseat, armed with guns and a plan to rob Orama, the report said.
The three met Orama in the 20800 block of Southwest 234th Street. As Stathopulos was talking with Orama, Alonso and Castillo exited the car and began firing at Orama, who began shooting as well, the report said.
Orama and Castillo were killed in the gunfire, and Stathopulos was also hit by gunfire while sitting in the car, the report said. She was hospitalized but has recovered.
Stathopulos and Alonso and Stathopulos are being held without bond.
