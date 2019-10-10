Winn-Dixie introduced a remodeled store to the Key Largo community on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Located at 105300 Overseas Highway in Key Largo, they will hold a community celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The Key Largo Winn-Dixie is the fifth renovation for the grocer this year in the Florida Keys and completes the grocer’s promise to provide all of the Florida Keys with a refreshed shopping experience.
- New façade signage and a fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage inside.
- Newly updated farm-fresh produce department with an expanded
selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic varieties.
- An improved deli with expanded offerings including a wide assortment of easy lunch and dinner options, a hot bar with rotisserie chicken, wing bar with 10 flavor varieties and chef prepared salads all available on the go or to enjoy in the new, café-style seating area.
- All-new café serving pastries, baked goods, coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice, and hot and cold sandwiches.
- Expanded bakery department with new self-service doughnut and bread selections made fresh daily.
- Improved Natural & Organic section including a large selection of gluten-free and allergen-free products.
- Full-service meat department with a butcher on-site to make fresh cuts of meat by request.
- Expanded seafood department, offering shoppers a variety of fresh seafood on ice, in addition to frozen seafood assortments, as well as the “Seafood Made Easy” option where customers can choose the type of seafood, vegetables and seasoning to be packaged together for easy preparation at home.
- Improved Health and Beauty section with expanded offerings.
Fresh sushi made in store, a delicious and easy meal option for lunch and
dinner.
- Updated floral department to help customers find the perfect bouquet for any occasion.
- To save time and better serve customers busy lives, the Key Largo Winn-Dixie now offers Shipt, a leading online grocery marketplace. Customers can now order their favorite Winn-Dixie products, including alcohol, and have them delivered directly to their doorstep or pickup conveniently at the store.
