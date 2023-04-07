Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) held its first Wings Over Homestead Airshow since 2018 last Saturday and Sunday.
The show which feathered the USAF Thunderbirds, a simulated airfield attack by HARB’s own Makos, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, a recreation of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and on Sunday only a flyby of 2 B-1 Bombers. There were other performers and static displays of aircraft large and small that delighted the record breaking crowd estimated at 60,000 on Saturday and 80,000 on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.