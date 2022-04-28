On Wednesday afternoon fire burns along the fence just west of US-5 just south of where the fire started.

The wildfire designated the 125 Mile Marker was started by a truck fire on Tuesday and closed US-1 between Florida City and Key Largo for a good portion of the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday according to the Florida Forestry Service Public Wildfire Viewer the fire had grown to 1064 acres and was 10 per cent contained as of 4:26 PM.

Forestry Service units fighting the fire are being assisted by Miami Dade Fire Rescue and Florida State Patrol.

These photos were taken early Wednesday evening.

This is a view of the smoke cloud from a portion of the fire taken looking west from US-1 around Mile Marker 123.5

Another of the smoke plumes from the 125 MM fire could be seen west of MM 124 along the Stretch.

Florida Forestry Service Fire Units were staged at Mile Marker 124 monitoring the fire.

Wednesday afternoon traffic northbound from Key Largo was slowed by smoke and firefighting activity in the southbound lane.

