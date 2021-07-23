A cold and strange case in Homestead
On a Monday afternoon in December, almost 3 months from celebrating her 9th birthday in 1981, Maribel Oquendo-Carrero disappeared.
And yet the only thing more mysterious than her disappearance, is the circumstances surrounding the search and investigation of her case -- a case that is over 38 years old, and until just recently, was just as forgotten as Maribel seems to be.
Homestead Police Detective Jennifer Roa has been trying to figure this out since April of last year, but this particularly odd case has her and others baffled.
Next week we’ll dive into more of the particulars of this incident, but here are the facts surrounding the final moments before she went missing.
Maribel was last seen leaving Food Spot #21, at 1611 NE 8th Street (Sky Vista Shopping Center), where the clerk confirmed a child fitting Maribel’s description was there and purchased five dollars worth of candy, before leaving.
Maybe you were one of the children who grew up with Maribel, or went to her 9th birthday party?
Maybe you went to school with her or worked at the school she went to?
Maybe you saw or heard something that day that might help the investigation?
Either way, Detective Roa and the Homestead Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance with any information they may have regarding this case -- specifically from any employees that may have worked at the Food Spot in December of 1982, or any witnesses that may have been at the Food Spot on the incident date.
If you have any information about Maribel Oquendo, please contact Detective Jennifer Roa directly at 305-224-5436 or via email at jennifer.roa@homesteadpolice.com.
You can also contact the tip line for Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) and the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535; all individuals responding can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.