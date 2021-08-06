Homestead Police ask for Public’s Help to Locate a Long-Missing Child
On July 23, our readers got acquainted with the mysterious 1982 disappearance of nine-year old Maribel Oquendo-Carrero.
And as with many cold cases like this, the help of the community can be the key to solving it.
Homestead Police Detective Jennifer Roa has been trying to figure out what happened even longer -- since April of last year -- when she became involved while helping another detective free up a mounting workload of missing person cases.
Roa said there is an annual audit to verify if certain cases or validations have been solved/ closed, and after being given a random stack of files, Roa said she found four individuals fairly quickly and closed their files.
But Maribel’s case has her and others baffled.
“It’s like she completely vanished,” Roa said.
Working closely with Maribel’s family, Roa has been chasing down many leads, but now they need the public’s assistance in closing the chapter on it for good.
The South Dade News Leader’s article from 1982 by staff writer Stan Martz, noted that Homestead police searched the Florida City Dump also, but only found a shoe that was believed to be Maribel’s, which they have yet however to positively confirm.
Other locations have been looked into also.
Places like the corner store across from the Sky Vista Apartments in Homestead where Maribel lived, Food Spot #21 at 1611 NE 8th Street where she was last seen purchasing candy.
Maybe you worked at that Food Spot as a clerk back then?
As Maribel’s immunization records date back to August 31, 1982, Roa also checked school records from West Homestead Elementary for potential students or faculty to interview.
Are you one of the kids that knew Maribel from this school, or did you work at West Homestead Elementary when she attended?
The picture used on her missing person report is from her 9th birthday.
Are you one of the kids who went to it, or played with her in her neighborhood around the Sky Vista Apartments where she lived?
With the community’s help to finally answer these questions, this strange mystery can be solved once and for all.
If you have any information about Maribel Oquendo, contact Detective Jennifer Roa directly at 305-224-5436 or via email at jennifer.roa@homesteadpolice.com.
You can also contact the tip line for Miami Dade Crimestoppers at
305-471-TIPS (8477) and the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535; all individuals responding can remain anonymous.
