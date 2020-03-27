When Life Is No Longer “Normal”

“Unchartered waters” and “uncertain times” are but two of the terms used almost hourly in reference to the unexpected upheavals being experienced on a global basis. Natural disasters are how most people’s lives are upended with little notice.
For those in Homestead and nearby communities, August 24, 1992, was a day they will never forget. The massive destruction was difficult enough by any measure. Weeks and months of life that could no longer be thought of “as normal” followed as did an even starker economic struggle that extended for more than a decade.
“We were lucky in having very little damage,” Ann McAllister recalled. Eugene (Red) McAllister was Police Chief, DCPD, at the time and for weeks, friends from further north would bring down supplies not yet available such as ice.
“The neighbors would then come to our place and get what they needed,” she said.
“We did have a small generator; you had to remember what to unplug before you could plug something else in. It took more than a month for anything to be open; we were delighted when we were finally able to go out to dinner.” She paused in her memory. “We did have plenty of toilet paper though.”
Suzanne Dalton’s father-in-law, Ronald, and her husband, Jeff, jointly opened Dalton Marine Supply on South Dixie Highway in 1987. They built a loyal
clientele among commercial fishermen and also leisure boaters, many of whom were stationed at Homestead Air Force Base. Like so many, they didn’t
anticipate Andrew striking Homestead. While their house was less damaged than the store, friends and relatives lost everything. Dalton described weeks without power or telephones.
“I never imagined having to stand in line in a food tent, but what else can you do?” Dalton took other relatives’ children in with her young ones to free up the adults to try and arrange new homes or repairs. A plastic swimming pool became the laundry and bathtub as their store was
partially open during mostly daylight hours. That set up a “chicken and egg” situation.
Without full capability in the store, their primary source of revenue was gone. In the marine supply business there’s a constant flow of inventory coming in and going out. One of the last things on anyone’s mind, however, was leisure boating, and many commercial fishermen had lost their boats.
“You learn how to make do, to cut expenses until you can get back on your feet,” Dalton said quietly.
In coping with COVID-19/Corona Virus, Richard Barnes, manager of Portofino Pizza, is among local restaurants sanitizing throughout the day. They’re open seven days a week, with adjusted hours of 12:00-9:00 p.m., for takeout and delivery. This is a chance for him to give back to a community that embraced him in an odd convergence of 1992. He and four friends had graduated high school and were excited about their first road trip together to visit his
relatives in Homestead.
It turned out his relatives weren’t going to be home, but assured him he was welcome to stay in the house.
“We were from New Jersey and didn’t know anything about hurricanes. We thought maybe some wind and rain.”
In surviving the terrifying storm, they were then stranded for about a month in the aftermath.
“We had no electricity, no water, no food, and the heat was incredible. We didn’t know anyone and the people in the community immediately reached out to us. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” he said. “We’re here now to do what we can to help. We’ve told our employees their jobs will be waiting for them when we get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.