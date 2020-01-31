Wheel of Fortune has selected South Florida to be celebrated as one of its “Great American Cities” during a specially-themed week airing February 3-7, 2020. South Florida will be showcased with a custom set reminiscent of the iconic South Beach in Miami.
During this week of shows, all the contestants will be from South Florida.
To find contestants, the Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, held events at Miccosukee Resort last October. Then, final auditions were held locally. Some of those contestants include:
• John Cieply of West Kendall will be a contestant on Monday, February 3, 2020. John works as a nuclear medicine technologist.
He is married with two children and three grandchildren. John enjoys going to the gym, golfing, and fishing in his spare time. His favorite things about Miami are the weather, the fresh seafood, the beaches, and going to Vizcaya and Fairchild Garden—two locations Pat and Vanna visited while recording segments for this special week of shows. John has been a Wheel Watcher for 30 years and began the audition process to be a contestant at the Wheelmobile event.
• On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Fabiana Imposimato of Miami will appear on America’s Game. Fabiana is an account manager who graduated from the University of Miami. She loves the beach, outdoor activities, reading and
listening to podcasts about true crime, and cheering on the Miami Hurricanes football team. Fabiana has been tuning in to Wheel of Fortune since she was a teenager. She took the first steps to be a contestant when she applied through WheelofFortune.com in hopes of using any winnings from the show to travel.
• Competing on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, is Miami native Yvette Gomez. Yvette is a retired police lieutenant who now works as an investigator. She is also a baseball mom to three children and going to school for her doctorate. Her journey to be a contestant began when she applied through WheelofFortune.com after watching the show “forever.”
• Jessie Rebhan of Palmetto Bay will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune on February 6, 2020. Jessie is a middle school math, science, and journalism teacher who coaches softball, basketball, and volleyball. A Miami native, she is married with three children and loves cheering on the Miami Heat. Jessie has been solving puzzles at home since she was a kid and now tunes in to
America’s Game® with her own kids. Jessie was discovered when she put her puzzle-solving skills to the test at the Wheelmobile event.
• On the final day of “Great American Cities-South Florida” week, Friday, February 7, 2020, Marcy Crosby of Homestead will be a contestant. Marcy is a
retired police sergeant who has three children and ten grandchildren.
She loves going to Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat games, doing water
activities, and visiting local museums. Marcy is also currently learning how to ride a motorcycle. For many years, she has been watching Wheel, “usually after dinner with chocolate Kisses and tea.” Marcy began to make her dream of being a contestant a reality when she attended the Wheelmobile event.
The audience was filled with South Florida locals as well. WPLG (Local 10) conducted a sweepstakes in their newscasts for viewers to win a trip to Los Angeles to attend the tapings at Sony Pictures Studios and tour the lot. From those who called in, six lucky winners and their guests were flown out to join the audience and cheer on the local South Florida contestants.
