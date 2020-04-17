The Miami-Dade School Board Chairman Dr. Larry Feldman shared an informal assessment of the progress of Miami-Dade County’s K-12 public schools in the age of COVID-19.
Florida schools were closed by the Governor on March 16. The order also cancelled schools’ testing required for graduation. The school closure order currently runs through May 1.
The County began its Instructional Continuity Plan (ICP 2.0) last week on April 6. The program provides support for an extended period of school closure. Teachers earlier received two days of extensive professional training about online development.
Dr. Feldman explained how the ICP distance learning worked with attendance recorded and subject matter grades issued.
“Understand, the kids have been doing this for a long time,” said Dr. Feldman. “If they don’t need a textbook or they’re in a group that can handle it, they’d go home, they’d go online, and do their work. The textbooks were in the classroom.”
“The ICP program just formatted it so it’s more instructional and individually run,” he said. “This is 2.0; this summer we’re rolling out a 3.0 version.”
The District recently handed out over 84,000 mobile devices for students who made their teachers aware that they lacked one. About 150,000 devices were handed out earlier by grade or subject matter, synced to the District’s mobile platform.
The District computer protocols provide firewalls and safety systems. Eleven Samsung phones were passed out as hotspots to boost computer signals.
“The machines can be wiped clean every week and access is kept under control,” said Dr. Feldman. “Kids use their personal ID number. Teachers are able to tell which machines are turned on and when. They’re linked to the teacher who is asked if they talked to each student. The principal gets a daily list of kids not involved and can take action like contacting the parents.”
With many states closing their public schools for the rest of the school year, Dr. Feldman was asked when the schools might reopen.
“(Broward County) said it appears likely they’ll be closed through this school year and our Superintendent (Alberto Cavalho) said it’s unlikely we’ll reopen this school year,” said Dr. Feldman. “Miami-Dade County is supposed to have its peak of the coronavirus the week of May 1. It’s going to be a health issue rather than a buildings - school is still going on; the seniors will graduate,” he said. “It’s testing that’s closed, not instruction. We’re ahead of the game using mobile units because we have been using them for a long time.”
School Board policy is that high school seniors with their required 24 credits and a grade point average of 2.0 (on a 4.0 scale) can graduate this year despite lack of completion of statewide testing exams.
“The Superintendent is meeting with senior school leaders this week on ideas for graduations,” said School Board chairman Feldman. “What I cannot support is telling the kids they have to come back to graduate. Maybe we could have a ZOOM cap and gown ceremony beamed live to everyone.”
Scholarship applications have extended deadlines in most cases. Dr. Feldman’s School Board scholarships are delayed, too. Students are asked to fill out forms as best they can.
“The big problem will be the lack of the Youth Fair scholarships this year,” said Dr. Feldman. Youth Fair scholarships included specific set-asides for agribusiness students and Youth Fair agriculture ambassadors.
Since schools closed on March 16, the District has distributed over 800,000 grab-and-go student meals. The program has been supplemented by charities, community organizations, restaurants and individual donors. The Family Meals-on-the-Go program delivers hot meals and raised over $300,000 for the effort since its start on March 25, according to the County Public Schools website.
Grab-and-Go lunches were distributed at 50 school sites around the county four days a week. Beginning April 20, multiple meals will be distributed twice a week, on Monday and Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Distribution sites can be found at www.covid19.dadeschools.net/
“Principals check the sites and can direct supplies where they’re needed. Our officers can deliver food to the area, and computers too,” Feldman said.
“The Superintendent found it’s difficult for parents to come back to the site several times a week,” he said. “There are other options. We have 1300 buses just sitting there, gassed and air conditioned. We could drive the buses to community spots, or the five labor camps, and unload the food. Its controlled, people are working; we’re paying them anyway. Kids have some great ideas!”
Dr. Feldman said online courses also work for the District’s technical and vocational programs as well as adult learning courses. More information is available at www.careerinayear.com and www.adulteducationworks.com
“Special needs students are the toughest situation for the special services and physical training needed like at Neva King Cooper School. We do the best we can contracting it out but there are no great options here,” said Dr. Feldman. “Sometimes the human story can be hard to take.”
Asked about the COVID-19 crisis compared to south Dade’s hurricane recovery, Dr. Feldman said, “This is like Hurricane Andrew on steroids. We want to avoid a rebound. We have to test all teachers before the kids come back and test all students before we let them in the classroom.”
“People are trying to do the best they can,” said Dr. Feldman. “It’s not an easy time. We want people to stay safe.”
