One of the first crops cultivated here in our beautiful Redland agricultural area, the Avocado, Persea americana, has been cultivated in the Americas for somewhere around 10,000 years. It has been said it is a fruit that eats like a vegetable, due to its rich, creamy texture, and delicious flavor. Many residents of South Florida are fortunate enough to have a tree growing in their yard.
Now, August is a little early to start thinking about avocado, but remember the local season runs to around March, so we can enjoy these beauties for many months. We have about 40 different varieties here at the Park, so be sure to visit soon, and often, to try the different kinds and find your favorites.
I scarcely wish to mention the current events that are affecting us but I would be remiss if I did not remind the reader that the Fruit and Spice Park is the perfect respite to the tension and uncertainty in your daily life. We offer a peaceful and safe outdoor space that is clean, natural, and tasty.
We are offering weekend walking tours at 11am, titled “around the world in an acre”. This is a brief narrated tour around an area that has a concentration of several collections and some of the oldest trees in the park. We are open every day, from 9am -5pm, and the Mango Café is serving all of your favorites as usual, but for takeout only. Why not spend a day here exploring and learning in a beautiful setting?
Now on to another change worth mentioning. I have decided to move on to a new chapter in my life, and leave the Fruit and Spice Park. It was no easy decision, but new adventure awaits!
My wife and I are moving to her native England to be nearer to our family, and to explore the many horticultural treasures to be found there.
I truly treasure my time at the Park, and will cherish the friendships and memories made here. I can leave with the satisfaction that this unique Botanical Garden is in good hands—the knowledge and dedication of the staff is admirable.
So once again, and for one last time—from me and mine, to you and yours, all the best!
