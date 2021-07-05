Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.