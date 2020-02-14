UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY
- Over the next several weeks the contractor will be installing drainage pipe across Krome Avenue between SW 296 Street and SW 272Street during nighttime hours. This work will require a full closure of a small section of Krome Avenue and a detour for motorists. Beginning Monday night, February 17, the contractor is scheduled to begin the crossings on Krome Avenue between SW 296 Street and SW 292 Street. Northbound and southbound traffic will be directed to use SW 182 Avenue to travel around the work. The operations are scheduled between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and expected to take up to a week in this area. Please use caution while driving through the work zone and detour route.
ONGOING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
Monday, February 17 through Saturday, February 22, 2020
Setting up work zones, drainage and lighting work along Krome Avenue between SW 312 Street and SW 232 Street
Construction Activity
- Continuing to establish work zones throughout the corridor.
- Installing drainage structures on the west side of Krome Avenue between SW 21 Street and SW 296 Street.
- Installing drainage structures on Krome Avenue along the west side of Krome Avenue from SW 248 Street to SW 232 Street and along east side between SW 296 Street to SW 248 Street.
- Performing lighting work throughout the corridor.
- Performing bridge work over the C-103 canal between SW 280 Street and SW 278 Street.
- Continuing with tree relocations.
Lane Closures/Detours
- Permanent work zones have been established throughout Krome Avenue. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open on Krome Avenue at all times. Traffic shifts will be used to maintain the flow of traffic. Please use caution as construction vehicles may be entering and exiting the work zones during daytime and nighttime hours.
- Temporary lane closures may be used to repair the safety poles in the middle of the roadway. Flaggers will be used to help direct motorists.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR UNEXPECTED CONDITIONS.
