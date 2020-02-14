Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.