For almost a month now, the neighborhood of Yvette Blackwell-Gomez stinks.
Her family and other residents there are bombarded, they say both night and day, with a smell that has many holding their noses and scratching their heads at what to do.
Blackwell-Gomez and her family first noticed the odor in mid-March, but at first dismissed it, thinking maybe it was coming from a nearby home.
However, the morning after returning from a family trip to Georgia earlier this month, was when she was truly hit by what it was, and how large a problem it had become.
“The next morning I wake up and I go outside,” said Blackwell-Gomez, “and I smell the freaking marijuana all over my yard, everywhere.”
You see, Blackwell-Gomez and her neighbors live across a canal from Curaleaf, a medical marijuana cultivation/processing site and dispensary, located at 19000 SW 192nd Street.
Containing a factory, laboratory, offices, and over 30 greenhouses, all currently powered by generators, marijuana grown here is (according to their website) available for purchase with the following requirements:
‘Medical Marijuana Use Registry Identification Card Required. 18 years old. Patients who are minor must designate a Caregiver in the Medical Marijuana Use Registry.’
And while Blackwell-Gomez was assured by an executive there -- after writing a letter to the business, and going on a tour with them of the facility with her family -- that the problem should be resolved soon; she said it has only gotten worse.
“We started talking to the neighbors, and lo and behold, everybody’s affected,” Blackwell-Gomez said. “
Depending on which way the wind blows, Blackwell-Gomez said homeowners on 192nd Street, and going towards 197th Avenue, have complained of headaches, not being able to have their children go outside due to the strong marijuana odor, and concerns for the elderly residents there.
Blackwell-Gomez has already filed numerous police reports in regards to the smell, reached out to state and local representatives, as well as the Department of Resource Management, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to no avail.
Last Friday, she said she finally spoke with Curaleaf’s in-house legal counsel from their Massachusetts headquarters to discuss the facts of her concern.
During the conversation, Blackwell-Gomez said that Curaleaf’s attorney wanted to have their representatives come out to her home and confirm how strong the odor was, but she has yet to hear when this will take place, or what is being done to remedy the problem in the meantime.
And while Curaleaf’s website also states that it operates 101 local dispensaries in 23 states, with over 350,000 registered patients, Blackwell-Gomez said there are no current plans to formally file a suit against Curaleaf.
“At this point, it’s not about money, right now it’s [about] fixing the problem, we just want the problem to go away...we can’t live like this,” said Blackwell-Gomez.
Until then, she's been informed the proper electrical system is to be installed within a month to fix the problem, but has arranged for a team from the Office of Medical Marijuana Use to investigate the issue this week, and speak with Curaleaf.
Now, only time will tell, how long they’ll have to contend with the smell.
Additionally, with Weed Day on April 20th, it may be up in the air for a while.
