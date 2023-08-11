The summer this year is one of the hottest recorded summers in history, but what about our climate over a larger period of time?
Over the past few decades, we have seen a global trend of increasing
temperatures every year. This gradually raises the temperatures of our oceans and causes warmer temperatures to creep closer towards the poles.
We as humans have been monitoring this concern for a long period of time and how it affects our daily lives, but did you know these temperature changes affect the animal kingdom as well?
A large study by the University of Glasgow has shown that the fish population has been steadily migrating over the years towards the poles, or diving to deeper depths, to cooler waters. This has the potential to disrupt current and future fishing routes.
With warmer temperatures reaching into the higher latitudes, we are also seeing birds having shorter migration patterns towards the south during the winter season. Changes like these are being observed all across the globe and with the temperatures expected to continue rising over time, Accessweather.com believes we will more than likely see a constant shift in our surrounding ecosystems.
