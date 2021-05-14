Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has seen an increase in violence, discrimination, and harassment toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders nationwide.
To promote a message of tolerance, inclusion, and respect, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava recently launched a "We Are One Miami-Dade” campaign.
The campaign includes posters and messaging on Miami-Dade Transit and social media.
“Miami-Dade is a place made stronger by our rich diversity. We strongly condemn any and all forms of hate, discrimination, and violence, and stand in solidarity with the AAPI community,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “I’m proud that this campaign will help promote a message of inclusion and tolerance across Miami-Dade, as we work together to create an environment where all residents feel safe, welcomed, respected, and included.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.