Shawn Waring has been named Teacher of the Year for South Dade High School.
Waring teaches robotics and was among a group of local teachers from elementary, middle and high schools who were honored during a recent Homestead Council meeting. They were called up to stand in front of the dais and were praised for their accomplishments as educators.
Waring teaches robotics and building trades at South Dade High School and he has developed a program that has attracted students who want to learn more about technology.
He has been a teacher in Miami-Dade for 26 years, of which 23 have been at South Dade. He coached football for 11 years and softball for 10 years at the school.
Waring was pleased to be recognized by his fellow teachers at South Dade. “It is a good feeling to be recognized by your peers,” he said.
“I have dedicated students and I have had good mentors over the years,” he said. “I love my job and I am always happy to come to work every day.”
Waring began the robotics program with very little experience. He has been teaching the students to write code. They have had several competition robotics teams over the past few years, qualifying for the state championships with VEX robots twice.
“The program allows us to reach into the computer and share knowledge with younger children about STEM.”
The team participates in community service.
“We help out where we are needed.” said Waring. “Our first robotics team was ranked 21 out of 70 in the state of Florida and that was a huge accomplishment for a team in its second year.”
Waring hopes to take a robotics team to the world championships. This summer, he will offer a coding camp for girls and hopes to develop this into a summer camp for children of all ages.
Next year, he wants to teach an AP computer science class and prepare his seniors to enter college with advanced coding skills.
“It is a big plus for students to be able to pass the AP computer science test,” said Waring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.