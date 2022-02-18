Incumbent Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace wins reelection as Mayor in his first-ever runoff in over three decades in office, beating challenger Rocquel McCray.
On February 15, Florida City voters decisively reelected Otis T. Wallace to the office of Mayor for another four years.
Wallace, running in what he has said would be his last election, faced Rocquel McCray in a runoff, required when no candidate won over 50% of the total vote in the January 25th General Election.
Wallace received 64.4% of the 829 votes cast while McCray received 35.6%.
As they waited for results, crowds of supporters continued to wave signs and loudspeakers boomed at the City Hall, one of Florida City’s two polling places.
Wallace’s supporters appeared to significantly outnumber McCray supporters.
After the results were posted online Rocquel McCray chanted into her campaign’s microphone, “Congratulations, but it’s not over.”
Shortly after, Wallace addressed his family and supporters. He thanked the citizens of Florida City, his campaign workers and family. He told his family that he was sorry that they had to be exposed to the accusations of his opponent. He concluded by telling the crowd, “I’ve got to be in the office tomorrow morning.”
Mayor Wallace told the News Leader, “I’m happy this campaign is over and that it’s my last. I’m worried about the state of politics in Florida City. There were things done and said that definitely should not be allowed.”
When asked about his goals for the next year and for his four-year term Wallace responded, “I don’t think in years. There are many projects that Florida City needs to be completed. That’s why I ran again. Governing is not really all that hard. You just make sure that every day you make things better than the day before. That’s what I’ll do tomorrow, work to make sure Florida City is better than it was today.”
The votes cast in the runoff represent 13.3% of the registered voters in the city. The runoff total was eight more than the votes cast in the mayoral race in the general election according to the link provided by Miami Dade County. Wallace received 155 more votes in the runoff than he did in the general election, while McCray received 71 more votes.
