Millions of students who graduated from high school in the spring were born after September 11, 2001 and they have no personal knowledge of when terrorists brutally hijacked airplanes and flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Within the space of hours, 3,300 men, women, and children were killed or perished during rescue attempts.
Flight 93 was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania by passengers who fought back and sacrificed themselves to save hundreds more who would have been killed or injured had the fourth airplane made it to the intended target in the Capital.
Twelve years ago, members of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 4127 decided to establish the annual Freedom Walk in tribute and remembrance.
“The Freedom Walk is a way to reflect on the events of September 11th, to renew our commitment to freedom and to express our appreciation for the men and women who volunteer to serve our country in the military or as first responders. Each year we have a huge turnout and this year we are expecting over 400 to participate.”
The event, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Arrant-Smith Post 4127 and their Auxiliary Registration, will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 this year. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., at the VFW, 601 NE 2d Rd, Homestead.
Participants will receive a “goody bag” and T-shirt as long as supplies last. The Field of Honor Dedication and Reflection Ceremony will take place at approximately 9:30 with the walk beginning immediately after.
The route is about two miles and comes back to VFW Post 4127 for the Celebration of Freedom, a free lunch, music, and other activities.
Like all major events, donations and volunteers are needed. Monetary donation as a friend or sponsor and Field of Honor Flag Sponsor help cover general expenses. The variety of items which can be donated are for the “Choose your Basket Raffle”, promotional items for the bags, or food or water. Inviting friends, employees is important as well as posting or distributing promotional material.
“The more hands we have make the load lighter for all. So please volunteer or donate,” Audrey Pavia, Auxiliary President said. If you are interested in helping in any compacity, please contact Audrey Pavia (716) 498-5325 or Karen Browning (305) 215-4138.
An addition for this year is a new commemorative exhibit with photographs, a timeline and historical data, a tribute to victims, and memorabilia. A special section will be dedicated to the local first responders who traveled to New York to assist in recovery. Although the memory of that horrific day is burned into the minds of those who watched the scenes on television, the exhibit will also include information about the timeline before and after the attack.
The Field of Honor that will be on display until approximately October 10th is a way to recognize active military, veterans or first responders in memory of or in honor of a hero (or a unit) who is serving or has served our country and our community.
Businesses, organizations, and individuals can sponsor a flag that will be dedicated as part of the event.
“Each flag is a $35 donation and comes with a certificate of participation, the identification medallion and the flag itself.”
Forms for flags and sponsorships are available at the VFW or contact vfw4127@yahoo.com.
Questions about the event may be sent to vfw4127@yahoo.com or find VFW Post 4127 on Facebook. https://www.vfw.org/
Tel: (305) 245-4535.
