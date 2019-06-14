Biscayne National Park, in partnership with the Biscayne National Park Institute, will host volunteer marine debris cleanups beginning on Tuesday, June 18 and each Tuesday thereafter through November 12.
Participants will be taken by boat to selected locations to remove debris from the mangrove coast line, sea turtle beaches or where ever debris removal is needed.
Trips depart from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. This is a free activity open to those ages 12 and older.
Participants ages 12-17 must have their parent or legal guardian present in order to participate.
To register or for more information, please visit: https://www.biscaynenationalparkinstitute.org/debris-cleanups/
Marine debris is a growing problem. It affects the park, its waters and wild life, and anyone who enjoys boating, fishing, diving or a day at the beach. So far this year, nearly 22 tons of debris has been removed from Biscayne National Park with much of this work done by volunteers. While significant cleanup efforts are in place during the winter months through the Alternative Break
program, this new initiative Volunteer Marine Debris Cleanups Begin at Biscayne National For more details about the park, visit our website at www.nps.gov/bisc
