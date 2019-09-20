MONROE COUNTY
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Marathon Government Center - BOCC Room
2798 Overseas Highway (Mile Marker 50)
Marathon, FL 33050
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
Thursday, October 17, 2019
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FDOT District Six Headquarters - Auditorium
1000 NW 111 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172
Can’t attend in person? Join in online via webcast and Facebook Live at the same dates and times listed above. The presentation will begin at 6:45 p.m. Or watch on Facebook Live @MyFDOTMiami. FDOT project managers will be on hand to hear your thoughts and answer your questions.
These public hearings are being held in accordance with Section 339.135, Florida Statutes and to offer the public an opportunity to comment on all projects for the highway systems and public transportation within Florida Department of Transportation District Six's Tentative Five-Year Work Program. District Six comprises Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. The Tentative Five-Year Work Program covers the period for 2019/20 - 2023/24.
Send written comments for Monroe County by October 15, and for Miami-Dade County by October 31 to Tish Burgher, District Public Information Officer, by mail: 1000 NW 111 Avenue, Room 6134, Miami, Florida 33172, or email: Tish.Burgher@dot.state.fl.us.
These comments will also be incorporated into the public document. All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. The proposed improvements have been developed in accordance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Hong Benitez, at least seven days prior to the meeting, by telephone: 305-470-5219, in writing: 1000 NW 111 Avenue, Miami, Florida 33172, or via email: Hong.Benitez@dot.state.fl.us.
