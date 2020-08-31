Unemployment continues to hold steady at record highs and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging to 9% from just 3% at this time last year. The good news: there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs NOW. Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.
To get transitioning military, veterans and military spouses back to work, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans and Military on Tuesday, September 1st from 12pm to 4pm EST online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.
Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, a company built on a storied history of military trained talent and leadership, has been employing and recruiting veterans for nearly three decades. In response to COVID-19, the organization swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce more than ever before. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families. The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of ALL branches.
DAV RecruitMilitary National Virtual Career Fair for Military & Veterans
WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Military & Veterans.
WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 1st from 12 pm to 4 pm EST.
WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.