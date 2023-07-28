The Homestead office of the Farmworkers Association of Florida (FAF) held a vigil for Efrain Lopez Garcia, a Guatemalan-born, agricultural worker who died on July 6th.
The vigil was combined with a press conference to share information about Garcia’s death and to urge passage of state legislation to protect against heat related illness and death for outdoor workers.
It began with prayer and a short homily by Pastor Jeremy Alvarado in both English and Spanish.
Claudia Gonzales and Yvette Cruz of FAF spoke about the need for state legislation, such as the Heat Illness Prevention Bill which failed to make it out of committee in this year’s legislative session, to provide drinking water, shade, rest breaks, and training on recognition of symptoms and treatment for outdoor workers.
Efrain’s brother, Jeremias Lopez Garcia, talked of the almost 10 years Efrain had spent working in the Homestead area.
Sonia Moreno of the Florida Immigrant spoke of the reluctance of farmworkers to ask for or to take breaks for water or the bathroom, “They’re afraid of being marginalized because of their immigration status.”
Moreno also praised a Miami Dade County Ordinance proposed by Commissioners McGhee and Bastien setting heat standards for outdoor workers.
This ordinance, which unanimously passed its first reading on July 18th, sets out requirements for all employers with five or more workers in the agricultural and construction fields to have a written Heat Exposure Safety Program, to provide for drinking water, shaded rest areas, mandatory breaks when the heat index is above 90 degrees and training for workers and supervisors.
The ordinance will now go to the Community Health Committee on September 9th.
Claudia Gonzales told the News Leader that Efrain, who was 29 years old, was working on the Ba 9 Vuon Trai Cay fruit farm (26925 SW 197th Ave, Homestead )on July 6th. Phone calls to the farm seeking more information have not been answered and the voice mail is full. Elana Contreras of the FAF told us that, based on talking with a person working with Garcia, “During lunch break he told his coworkers that he felt bad. They told him to rest. After telling them that he felt better he walked away from the group.”
He was later found unconscious and was subsequently pronounced dead.
While a final Medical Examiners report has not been received by the family, they and the FAF believe that it was a heat injury.
Contreras continued, “Even though they (including a supervisor) told him he should rest and could go home, if you are a farm worker you don’t feel you can take the privilege of going home and missing out of that day’s work and not having that money coming in for that day.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the last available year, 2020, shows 41 heat related deaths in Florida.
A peer reviewed study by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science published in 2021 looked at heat related deaths in Florida from 2010 to 2020. It found that almost 17 % of these deaths occurred while the victim was working outside.
The study also showed that over the 10-year period 7% of all heat related deaths in Florida happened in Miami Dade County.
