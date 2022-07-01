Mental illness is a significant problem that faces many, especially young people. For years, this problem was hidden and stigmatized. Now, a growing number of leaders are encouraging people to seek help.
Many young people struggle to find a personal identity and to deal with family and school pressures.
Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson helped create a documentary on mental illness called ‘Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness.’ It aired on PBS June 27 and 28.
Thompson traveled to the White House and met with Dr. Jill Biden, members of Congress and CEOs of companies that supported the documentary. They viewed a preview of the documentary in the East Room of the White House.
“It was an honor to walk the hallways of the White House where there has been so much history,” said Thompson.
The documentary is a three-part series. The first part deals with mental illness in young people, the next section deals with mental illness in adults and the final portion deals with this issue among military personnel.
The first section shows the various struggles that young people face. Many struggle with their identity on social media, relationships and academic challenges. Teenagers discuss the many struggles they face that may be hidden.
“I received an invitation to meet with First Lady Jill Biden and we did a preview of the documentary. We talked about mental illness and kids. I talked about how to interact with young kids and how to be there for people,” said Thompson.
Thompson is a peer support specialist and works with the 11th Circuit Court. He deals with people with mental illness who have also gotten into legal trouble.
“We see a lot of kids suffering from mental illness and we don’t know how to deal with it. Young people are facing adult problems and we need to help them,” he said.
Thompson enjoyed the trip to the White House. “It was a good experience. I talked briefly with Dr. Biden.
It was a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.
Thompson is involved in both upcoming sections. He had a career in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years as a non-commissioned officer. He knows many of the challenges military personnel face. He was also a varsity football coach at Homestead Senior High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.