The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4127 took time to say thank you to 10 of their major donors.
Post Commander Harry Pillot thanked the individuals, businesses, and civic organizations for their support of “Our only mission, providing support to veterans and their families.”
Donors who were honored, not all of whom could attend, included Redland Woman’s Club, Homestead Air Conditioning, Robert Slack LLC, Lumo Graphics, Humana, King Skull Meatal Works, Louis Melara, Tyler Ferrel, Derald Ortloff, and Jay Van Hulzen.
