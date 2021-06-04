Before the sounds of the Homestead Air Reserve Base Honor Guard firing shots in salute and the haunting notes of the bugler playing, “Taps”, approximately 160 people mingled at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery Monday May 31, 2021, Memorial Day.
The annual event held by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) ARRANT-SMITH POST 4127 supported by the Military Affairs Council (MAC) and the Marine Corps League drew individuals and families representing at least three generations. Some have loved ones or friends whose names are carved into the stones. Others were there to pay tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate price in service to their country over the centuries.
Harry Pillot, Senior Vice Commander, Post 4127, led the morning’s sequence of ceremony and speakers. Florida State Senator Ana Marie Rodriguez made note of the attendees in her brief remarks. “It Is especially good to see children; teaching the next generation what the day means.”
Homestead Mayor Steven Losner thanked the VFW for continuing the tradition. “Today is a stark reminder of what we acknowledge.” He reminded those present that as they later placed flags on the graves of all veterans of the U.S. military to notice those who are laid by their spouses and children, for the families sacrifice as well.
“I especially appreciated mention of families and am very glad to have my husband home from deployment,” Homestead Councilmember Erica Avila said in her comments. Her husband, Arnold, assigned to the 482nd Fighter Wing, 93rd Fighter Squadron (the MAKOS), was part of a five-month deployment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“I simply want to give thanks,” was Homestead Councilmember Larry Roth’s words in looking across the crowd.
Janie Olvera Gasca, representing Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee, read a message from him paying tribute, “to the selfless men and women who gave all.” Mia Devane from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava’s office and Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey were also in attendance.
The red, white, and blue wreath was placed onto the memorial stone.
White flowers symbolizing purity came next, followed by red to mark the heroic deaths, blue for eternity, and an American flag, “that waves over them in death as it did in life.”
All took place with the flag having been lowered to half-staff by members of the Young Marines. The honor group included teenagers from the Miami-Dade PFC Bruce W. Carter MOH, the Young Marines of Palm Beaches, and the Naples Young Marines.
Boy Scout Troop 69, established seventy years ago, was the most senior of the troops present. Troop 248 and their Cub Scout Pack were in from Cutler Bay with their adult leaders and Senior Patrol Leader Levi Drury. It was the first time for Troop 78 from Goulds. They were established about a year ago, although Stormy Snider, an Eagle Scout, had previously been with other troops. Brad Compton is Scout Leader for Girl Troop 51 and Assistant Leader for Troop 418. They were in for a busy day in that they had a ceremony scheduled at noon at the American Legion.
Yvonne Knowles, Air Force veteran and Director for Homestead Main Street, was glad they were able to hold a full event this year. “It was gratifying to see the large turnout this morning as our community honored the memory of local veterans who served our country in a beautiful ceremony.”
As he drew official comments to a close, Senior Vice Commander Pillot asked everyone to also remember actions of first responders during the past year of the pandemic; some who perished from the virus. Veterans from every branch of service, families, and friends reflected on his words in adapting the quotation, “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of each soldier, sailor, marine, and airman who died protecting it.”
When the final words were spoken, volunteers of all ages took flags in hand to place them on the specified graves. There was more yet to come though since everyone who helped was invited back to Post 4127 to celebrate with a cookout.
For Louis R. Melara of the Military Affairs Council, the Memorial Day tradition was another way in which, “The MAC supports our military.”
The Homestead Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Auxiliary Post Arrant-Smith 4127, is located at 601 NE 2d Road, Homestead; (305) 245-4535; vfw4127@yahoo.com
To learn more about the Young Marines serving Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe Counties, go to https://youngmarines.com/unit/pfcbrucewcartermoh/page
* * * * * * * * *
Clouds were turning a more ominous shade of gray Monday, May 31, 2021, at the John G. Salley American Legion Post 43 in Homestead where members, visitors, and Boy Scout Troop 418 gathered for a special flag retirement ceremony. The annual event could not be held last year due to COVID-19 closures.
Bob Hanke, who has been Post Commander for eight years, said they had been fortunate to be able to come through the closures and restricted
activities. They have not yet resumed full food operations although they are having dinners on Fridays. They expect to re-start in the fall and to hold the big Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
Scout parents Phil and Wendy Stamatyades talked about meeting through the Scouts. He left a snowy Toronto on motorcycle in November 1983 and found Florida weather far more to his liking. He’d never been involved in scouting and his oldest son came home one day from his first-grade class to announce he wanted to be a Scout. The Stamatyades have six children between them plus three foster children. He, in fact, had spoken that morning at the VFW Memorial Day Ceremony at Palms Woodlawn Cemetery where the Scouts helped place flags on the graves of veterans.
In praising the history of the United States Constitution, he’d included the quotation from President Ronald Reagan of, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” The Stamatyades feel scouting and especially being charted through American Legion Post 43 is an excellent way to do so.
Richard Pyles came in with his bugle case, preparing to once again play the ceremonial, “Taps”. He was only fourteen years old when he played the tribute for the first time, and he hasn’t lost his touch in the fifty-plus years since then.
With the threat of rain increasing, Post Commander Hanke asked everyone to step outside to begin. Chaplain Mark Wong led the invocation and Hanke said later in the ceremony some individuals would be sharing stories of friends who didn’t return and some sharing their own experiences.
The crowd had to shift inside though and Life Scout Jake Nimark, Scout Richard Jaramillo, 2nd Class Scout Apollo Stamatyades, and 1st Class Scout Luke Nimark took their places to deliver passages about the flag being carried by the military throughout the history of the country’s wars and conflicts fought on American soil and in foreign lands.
There was enough of a break in the weather to return to the parking lot where other Scouts had kept the fire burning in the barrel. Almost a dozen individuals also had personal flags they brought to be retired; a solemn salute always rendered as a final gesture of respect.
The intermittent rain that came might could be viewed as inconvenient or perhaps instead as tears from the heavens for those who have fallen and are acknowledged each Memorial Day.
The American Legion is located at 399 S. Krome Ave, Homestead; Tel: (305) 247-8233; or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ALPOST43
