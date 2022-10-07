Homestead Military Affairs Council (MAC) held a ceremony Friday, September 30th to recognize the addition of 15 bricks to the Veterans Memorial located at Homestead Miami Speedway.
Each brick in the Memorial celebrates the service of individual veterans, both living and deceased, in defense of our country.
The Homestead Police Department’s Honor Guard opened the ceremony, which included remarks by Roxanne Jeghers, chair of the MAC, COL Kyle Hosman Commander of the 482nd Maintenance Group, Commander of VFW Post 4127 Harry Pillot, and Homestead Mayor Steve Losner.
Each Veteran being honored with a new brick was acknowledged and in several cases the Veteran or a family member was on hand to receive a miniature copy of the brick.
The new bricks added to the memorial represented individual Veteran’s service from prior to World War II to the present day.
If you are interested in honoring a Veteran more information on the memorial and procedures for purchasing bricks can be found at
www.militaryaffairscouncil.org . All proceeds of brick sales go to further the mission of the MAC to support Military members and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.