Valentine's Day Deliciousness

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of someone special you love. Flowers, such as roses and a gift box of chocolate, are often sent on this day. Serving special dinners, luncheons, and even breakfast help to celebrate thoughtfulness and endearment thru foods.

Breakfast or brunch with waffles or pancakes topped off with our local scrumptious juicy strawberries with a dollop of whip cream on top is a yummy way to start your Valentines Day. Heart shaped dishes, rose petals, and a delicious meal for your special someone is what makes this day, a day to remember. Top it off with a nice bottle of bubbly, a decadent dessert, and of course, don’t forget the candlelight!

Chicken Breast with Raspberry Sauce

6 to 8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups Italian salad dressing

2 cups bread crumbs (plain or Italian)

1 cup shredded swiss cheese

Wash chicken, pat dry. Marinate overnight (or at least 2 hours) in Italian salad dressing. Drain chicken. Dredge chicken on both sides in bread crumbs and Swiss cheese that have been blended together. Place breasts in a lightly greased 9 x 12-inch pan and bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Serve with Raspberry Sauce and fresh raspberries on top. Serve 6 to 8.

Raspberry Sauce

1 cup water

¼ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (10oz) package frozen raspberries, thawed, not drained

Combine water, sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Cook, stirring constantly until thick and clear. Stir in raspberries. Spoon over chicken and serve.

Couples Cobb Salad

2 heads of Romaine lettuce chopped and put in serving bowl

Top it off with:

1 can corn drained

1 cup roasted beets chopped

1 small avocado chopped

1 cucumber chopped

1 cup tomatoes chopped

1 cup pecans chopped

1 cup fried bacon crumbled

½ cup Gorgonzola cheese or cheese of your choice

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

½ cup white balsamic vinegar

2/3 cups light olive oil

2 tablespoons yellow grainy mustard

3 tablespoons honey

1 shallot finely chopped or 2 green scallions finely chopped.

Process all ingredients in a processor and chill.

Sweetheart Cake

1Box White Cake Mix; baked according to package directions in a 13/9 pan.

Bake cake, cool; cut circles or hearts with cookie cutter.

Butter Cream Cheese Frosting.

3-ounce cream cheese

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups sifted powdered sugar

In a mixer bowl beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually add in powdered sugar, beat until smooth. Add a drop or two of food color if desired.

Assemble and frost according to picture. Top with fresh flowers. Pretty, very easy, and will put a smile on your sweetheart’s face!

Queen’s Tip: Remember to include fresh rose petals for your romantic table.