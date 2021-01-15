Miami-Dade County is starting to release a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to seniors age 65 and older, according to state vaccine guidelines.
The appointments will be available through a scheduling tool at miamidade.gov/vaccine.
The website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and in Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen
Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than existing supply, and Miami-Dade County is working to make vaccines available to the community as fast as new supplies are received.
The vaccine being offered requires a second dose. At the time of vaccination, individuals will receive information regarding the second dose. After receiving the vaccine, individuals will be required to remain seated for 15-30 minutes for medical monitoring.
The Department has a dedicated 24/7 Call Center available for questions regarding COVID-19. The number to call is 1 (866) 779-6121 or via email at COVID19@flhealth.gov.
"Our County is working hard alongside hospitals, cities, and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement on Monday.
In the Keys, the vaccine is not available at this time. According to the Monroe County Dept. of Health website updated on Monday:
From the Florida Dept of Health Monroe County: COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited. The DOH is expected to launch a website on Thursday to allow those 65 years of age or older to register online or to call to make an appointment. This website is not ready yet. The scheduling system will be available at http://monroe.floridahealth.gov when it is available. Monroe County is only expected to receive the Moderna vaccination.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Florida at floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida. For more information, visit monroe.flhealth.gov/covid19 or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-779-6121.
Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts from the State of Florida by texting "FLCOVID19" to 888-777. Standard text messaging rates may apply.
Monroe County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County are working with Monroe County hospitals, healthcare workers, and paramedics/EMT's on the implementation of the vaccine according to the Governor’s priorities. The Monroe County Health Department has received a total of 1300 doses. Both Lower Keys Medical Hospital and Baptist Hospital (Mariners and Fishermen’s) have begun vaccinating their staff and workers. CVS has completed several of the long-term care facilities in the county and others are in the process.
FDOH-MC began vaccinations of their staff last week. This week, immunizations were available for health care staff including private care physician offices. Firefighter paramedics received the vaccine under a Train-The-Trainer Program this week and will then be able to provide vaccinations within their own agencies and act as leverage should the County need additional individuals to support vaccination operations.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday his decision to steer highly sought-after COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older has been vindicated by a Trump administration announcement that it will do the same.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on the ABC show “Good
Morning America” that manufacturing of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is running smoothly and that the federal government is releasing vaccine doses it has been holding in reserve. The reserves were designed to ensure enough supply for second doses of the vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines require two doses.
A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine tracker showed that as of Monday, nearly 25.5 million doses had been distributed. Florida had received 1.66 million doses.
A separate state report showed that slightly more than 597,000 people had been vaccinated in the state, with about 51,000 completing their vaccination series.
Fifty-seven percent of the people who had been vaccinated were 65 or older, a figure that DeSantis touts.
Initially, only front-line health care workers and long-term care residents and staff were authorized to receive the coveted vaccines. DeSantis issued an executive order Dec 23 broadening eligibility to include 4.4 million Floridians who are 65 and older, along with all health-care workers who have direct contact with patients. That put the state at odds with the federal government, which recommended broadening the eligibility groups to include “essential” workers, such as first responders and teachers, and people 75 and older.
DeSantis repeatedly has defended his decision to buck the federal government and to make the vaccines available to people 65 and older, noting that they are the most likely to die from COVID-19.
At a news conference Tuesday in The Villages, DeSantis said his decision ultimately proved correct.
“Because we put seniors first, and because people actually see shots going in arms, you literally have people all over the world and all over the country calling here to see (if they can get the vaccine), but we are not doing that. We are not doing it for tourists,” DeSantis said. “But I think that does tell you something. If we weren’t getting the shots in arms, people wouldn’t be trying to come to Florida. That’s just the bottom line.”
But the decision to make the scarce vaccines available to millions of seniors jammed websites and overwhelmed phone systems as people scrambled to make appointments for shots.
In some areas of the state, seniors camped out overnight in hopes of getting vaccinated.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the Publix supermarket chain’s “footprint” in COVID-19 vaccination efforts and is sending vaccine doses to 26 stores in five Northwest Florida counties. Each store will be able to vaccinate upward of 125 people a day. Tuesday’s announcement brought to 48 the number of Publix supermarkets getting Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses from the DeSantis administration, which has made more than 4.4 million people who are 65 or older eligible for vaccinations. The governor said the state partnered with the chain because Publix was prepared to quickly get started.
“I just want to say Publix has done a great job with this. We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida,” DeSantis said. “But because they’ve done such a good job, we are now expanding the footprint.”
