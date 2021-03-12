The City of Homestead, working in partnership with Miami-Dade County opened a vaccination site at the Homestead Sport Complex (1601 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33035).
This site requires an appointment, which can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine. You will be notified when an appointment is available.
As of Wednesday, the following individuals are eligible for vaccination in Florida:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff,
- Persons 65 years of age and older,
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact,
- K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older,
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older,
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older.
- Persons determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Such physician determinations should include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health.
*Be sure to bring the form with you to your vaccination appointment*
