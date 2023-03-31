On a cloudy and sometimes rainy Thursday afternoon six very special F-16’s arrived at Homestead Air Reserve Base. These were the aircraft flown by the Air Forces’ Air Demonstration Squadron known as the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds are comprised of 12 Officers, 132 Enlisted Airmen and Airwomen and 3 civilians and are in Homestead for the 'Wings Over Homestead Air Show'.
The F-16’s flew from Nellis Air force Base outside of Las Vegas while the rest of the team and its equipment rode in a Military Airlift Command cargo aircraft.
After the Squadrons arrival in the area, a practice session and a mission debrief, the News Leader had an opportunity to talk with Major Eric Tise whose radio call sign is Miami. He is Thunderbird 6 and is the Opposing Solo Pilot.
He told us that the team is divided into the four diamond formation pilots who highlight precision flying skills, often only 18 inches apart and the two solo pilots who highlight the high performance of the F-16.
Major Tise, who grew up in Cummings Georgia and graduated from the Air Force Academy, told us he is in his first year with the Thunderbirds and has nine years in the Air Force. Prior to this assignment he was stationed at Aviano Air Base in Italy. He has flown over 500 combat hours.
He also told us, “Our mission is Recruit, Retain, and Inspire. So the things we do are not to just recruit for the Air Force but to inspire people to serve and to do something bigger than themselves. It doesn’t have to be the Airforce. It can be the Army, the Navy, it doesn’t have to be the military, just something bigger than themselves and really apply themselves to that.”
We asked Major Tise how a middle school or high school student who sees him flying on Saturday or Sunday and wants to be a Thunderbird one day can proceed. He told us, “The advice I got was to do the hard things so you can do the fun things. Also, putting yourself out there, trying different things. As for being an Air Force Officer, I went to the Air Force Academy, that’s one way to commission.” He also mentioned ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) at many universities and Officer Training School either directly or as an Air force enlisted member.
MAJ Eric “Miami” Tise concluded our interview by telling us, “This is our 3rd show after three months of winter training flying two times a day. A lot of work preparing for this show so we hope everyone comes out to see it. We love to share what we do.”
Gates open at 9 AM and the Thunderbirds fly around 2 PM both Saturday and Sunday.
