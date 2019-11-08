• The entire 18-Mile Stretch from Florida City to Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• All motorists entering and leaving the Keys during this time will be
diverted to Card Sound Road and CR905.
• One U.S. 1 southbound lane will be closed from Mile Marker 106 to Rowell’s Waterfront Park at approximately Mile Marker 104 during the aforementioned time.
• Residents along the race route will notice Deputies controlling (flagging
traffic) at ingress and egress point to some neighborhoods. You will have access, we just ask that you be patient at those access points.
