There are multiple events taking place this weekend and later this month that the Sheriff’s Office expects will impact traffic. Plan accordingly and take note the times and days of events. Anyone reading this is urged to share the information with friends, neighbors, coworkers as well as on social media. Please help spread the word!
The Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride is this Friday and Saturday, January 10 & 11.
This marks the 15th year the event has been held in the Florida Keys. This year, 44 wounded warriors will participate — all military veterans. Patriotic banners and yellow ribbons will line their route from Key Largo to Key West. Residents are encouraged to come out and show these warriors your patriotic support.
U.S. 1 will remain open for the Soldier Ride, but motorists should be patient, use caution and realize there may be rolling lane shifts in traffic.
Friday, 8 a.m., set up beings at Key Largo VFW Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway. The ride begins at 8:30 a.m. It will head south on U.S. 1 with a 9:30 a.m. water stop at Coral Shores High School, 89901 Old Highway, Tavernier. The Upper Keys ride will end at 11:15 a.m. Postcard Inn, 84001 Overseas Highway, Islamorada.
Card Sound Bridge to be intermittently closed for commercial car shoot on Jan. 13
Volkswagen will be shooting a car commercial on Card Sound Bridge from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 13.
There will be intermittent lane and bridge closures during those times. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly during those times.
FDOT to close Snake Creek Bridge for two hours on Jan. 15
A contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation will be closing the Snake Creek Bridge at Mile Marker 85 from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Traffic will be stopped at the beginning of the bridge — which connects Plantation Key with Windley Key — in both directions. Important: This is a full road closure. There will be NO alternating traffic and NO lane shifts.
Workers will be installing a new motor and will be using a crane during the closure.
