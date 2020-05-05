THE FLORIDA KEYS ARE CLOSED TO ALL VISITORS. MONROE COUNTY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE OPENING TO VISITORS IN MAY. ALL THOSE ENTERING THE KEYS NEED TO CARRY IDENTIFICATION OR DOCUMENTS PROVING HOMEOWNERSHIP, RESIDENCY, ESSENTIAL WORK.
Governor DeSantis directed the State Surgeon General and State Health Officer to issue a public health advisory against all social or recreational gatherings of ten or more people. (Executive Order 20-83)
Coronavirus Cases
The latest update from the State Health Office regarding COVID-19. Monroe County is reporting 80 total cases -- 72 are residents, 8 are non-residents.
Among the 80, 21 are travel-related, 51 are community-acquired, and 8 are currently being investigated.
Of the 72 residents, 39 are from Key West, 17 Key Largo, 4 Tavernier, 5 Marathon, and two from Islamorada and two from Summerland Key. Cudjoe Key, Sugarloaf, and Key Colony Beach have one case each.
3 deaths (reported by the State)
As of May 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. 1,402 people have been tested, of which 27 are awaiting results.
Current case information can be found at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Hotlines
Florida Dept. of Health 866-779-6121 (24 Hours)
Monroe County 800-955-5504 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
U.S. 1 Checkpoint
Monroe County, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the municipalities continue to operate the 24-hour southbound traffic checkpoints at mile marker 112.5 on the 18-Mile Stretch (U.S. 1), and on Card Sound Road (905) to reinforce Monroe County’s closure to visitors and non-residents until further notice. Only residents, property owners with deeds in their name, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys will be admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.
What’s Needed to Enter the Florida Keys at Checkpoint
Residency in Monroe County may be satisfactorily established by providing at least one of the following at the checkpoint.
- An original Florida Driver’s license or identification card showing the address for a property located in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County. Note, a photocopy or paper printout denoting an address change will not be sufficient.
- A hard copy deed, a residential lease for a term of at least 181 days in duration, a 2020 bill from the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority bill, Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, or Keys Energy Services, tax bill, or vehicle registration for a property located in Monroe County with a government-issued driver’s license or identification card with the same name. Documents establishing ownership of a Florida Keys property owned by a limited liability company or other business entity, e.g. a partnership or corporation, is insufficient to establish residency for purposes of this directive. Properties owned by entities such as LLCs, corporations, partnerships, and trusts, must present a single-use entry permit as specified in paragraph. See below.
Non-residents can demonstrate that they have legitimate business in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County by providing at least one of the following at the checkpoint:
- An employee identification card issued by an employer in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County;
- A hardcopy paystub issued within the last month by an employer in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County;
- A hardcopy letter from the non-resident’s employer on company letterhead attesting that the individual is working in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County;
- A contract to perform services with a resident or entity in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County;
- Military identification and/or orders detailing that individual to serve in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County;
- A vehicle containing items for delivery in the Florida Keys portion of Monroe County, including but not limited to fuel, groceries, paper products, construction materials, and other goods;
- An "authorized emergency vehicle" as that term is defined in F.S. 316.003 or F.S. 322.01.
- Any vehicle owned by the State of Florida, the United States, or any local government entity or utility located within Monroe County.
- A single-use entry permit issued by the local government with primary jurisdiction over the property to a person with an ownership interest with a Florida Keys property owned by a corporate entity such as a limited liability company, partnership, corporation, or similar entity.
- Any indicia of eligibility for lawful entry issued by Monroe County Emergency Management and approved for current use.
- If at least one occupant of vehicle has legitimate business in Monroe County, the vehicle shall be permitted to enter the County. If no occupant of the vehicle has legitimate business in the County, the vehicle shall be refused entry into Monroe County and directed to return to Miami-Dade County.
Documentation of eligibility for entry shall be in the form of an original document or a hardcopy paper photocopy of the original. Digital images and photographs of documentation SHALL NOT BE sufficient documentation to establish eligibility for entrance.
- Checkpoint Protocol for Real Estate Transactions
- Single-Use Permit Application Information for LLCs and Trusts
Donations at the Checkpoint
Many residents are showing up at the checkpoint with food and drink donations. The officers and others working the checkpoint are being well taken care of through Emergency Management. There is no need to provide this kind of support. If you feel like you need to do something to help, checkpoint staff suggests donating non-perishable items to the local food banks or pet food to the local animal shelter, both of which are running short of supplies.
Traveling Information
The TDC is updating visitors on traveling information: https://fla-keys.com/visitor-safety/coronavirus/
Visitor/Hotel Questions
Monroe County is closed to all tourists and leisure visitors. Lodging establishments are not accepting reservations until further notice. All hotels, short-term vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and timeshares cannot be rented to tourists until further notice. The ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County. There are no restrictions for homeowners and second homeowners who have houses in the Florida Keys.
Governor DeSantis has also extended the ban on vacation rentals: If someone wants to rent a transient rental to essential workers, contact Boellard-Francie@monroecounty-fl.gov for a temporary housing application.
Second Homeowner Restrictions
This is a difficult legal issue because what you’d be asking is for us to restrict property owners’ ability to access their properties. It is a challenging constitutional issue, particularly in a State that has such a reverence for property rights that the Legislature codified a property owners’ bill of rights that recognizes a property owner’s right to use, possess, protect, and enjoy his or her property. Restricting such constitutional rights during times of emergency requires demonstrating a factual basis that the restriction is necessary. For better or worse, we have no evidence at this time of second-home owners introducing the virus to the Keys. For these reasons, we have not restricted property owners from accessing their property.
To Report Vacation Rentals
To report short-term vacation rentals who have not complied with the emergency directive regarding short term rentals, please call the Tax Collector’s Transient Rental Hotline at 855-422-4540, this can be done anonymously. The Tax Collector’s office will be following up with the non-compliance of the directive throughout Monroe County. To speak to a representative or ask a question, you can also call 305-295-5000.
Remember, the ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County. (There is also an exception for those who were already in an active long-term rental to finish the contract without any extensions.
Key West Transit is suspended until further notice.
Miami-Dade Express Transit
The 301 from Miami-Dade to Monroe County is operating on an abbreviated route, with its last southbound stop being at MM 88 in Tavernier.
Greyhound
Greyhound is screening to make sure all passengers are Monroe County residents or essential workers. Greyhound also transports goods (including medical supplies). The Greyhound is also stopped at the checkpoint for verification.
Monroe County Essential Businesses & Customers Additional Directives
- Monroe County Emergency Directive 20-08 - This directive shall apply countywide except in a municipality that has adopted a stricter measure.
All businesses not closed by Executive Order 20-112 shall deploy strategies to reduce COVID-19 exposure for their customers and employees including, at a minimum, the following measures:
Occupancy limits:
- For non-essential businesses that were closed pursuant to Executive Order 20-91, the business may open but must limit indoor capacity and monitor entrances and exits to reduce their maximum occupancy to no more than 25% of their building occupancy. Businesses that have multiple entrances and exits shall establish a protocol of entrance only and exit only points.
- For essential businesses that were permitted to remain open under Executive Order
- 20-91, the business may continue to operate as before including limiting indoor capacity and monitor entrances and exits to reduce their maximum occupancy to no more than 50% of their building occupancy. Businesses that have multiple entrances and exits shall establish a protocol of entrance only and exit only points.
- Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, subject to availability of supplies.
- Provide disinfecting wipes at points of entrance, cash registers, and/or other appropriate locations, subject to availability of supplies, for customers to disinfect carts, shopping baskets, or point of sale terminals. In the alternative, businesses shall designate staff responsible for disinfecting carts, shopping baskets, point of sale terminals, and other areas as frequently as possible.
- Implement procedures to ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart whenever possible. Such procedures shall include, but are not limited to, marking floors at appropriate intervals to guidelines inside and outside of the business, or providing other visible systems to allow person to maintain proper social distancing.
- All salad bars and other self-serve food stations must close.
- There shall be no distribution of free samples or conducting tastings.
- Implement procedures for custodial/janitorial staff to sanitize frequent touchpoints throughout the day, including point of sale terminals at registers, conveyor belts, door handles, door plates, shelves, tables and chairs, and other appropriate locations.
- Comply with the additional requirements and guidelines with respect to the use of personal protective equipment, as set forth below.
- Employees and patrons must wear masks at all times.
Restaurants and food establishments
- Indoor seating is limited to no more than 25% of the building occupancy.
- Outdoor seating at restaurants and food establishments shall comply with appropriate social distancing and maintain a minimum 6 feet between parties, only seating parties of 10 or fewer people and keeping bar counters closed to seating.
- All salad bars and other self-serve food stations must be closed.
- Restaurant must implement procedures for staff to thoroughly sanitize tables, chairs, and table items (salt and pepper shakers, sugar dispensers, etc.) during each turnover after a customer.
- Restaurant employees must take reasonable measures to disinfect each menu after each use. Alternatively, the restaurant may use menus that must be disposed after each customer.
- There shall be no seating or eating at any bar section of the restaurant.
- Employees must wear masks at all times but patrons may remove masks while eating and drinking.
Closures
The following businesses must remain closed pursuant to Executive 20-112 until that order is modified or rescinded. However, the retail sales of goods component of such a business may open under the restrictions set forth in paragraph I.
- Bars and nightclubs
- Gyms, yoga, dance and fitness studios.
- Businesses performing personal care services such as barbershops, salons, nail salons, and massage studios.
Covering of Nose and Mouth
For more information from the CDC about cloth face coverings, sewn / non-sewn instructions, and shareable PDF versions, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
- Except as provided for while eating at a restaurant, all employees and customers of businesses shall be required to wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside such business. All individuals providing delivery services shall wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth while making deliveries.
- A covering over the nose and mouth may include a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering.
- In addition to the requirements applicable to the business identified in subparagraph a above, all businesses are strongly encouraged to wear a form of covering over the nose and mouth as described above.
- All businesses are strongly encouraged to implement other appropriate policies that follow the CDC's Interim Guidance for Business and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 and other available industry-specific guidance to protect employees and prevent workplace infections.
- The requirements of this Section shall not apply to any outdoor activity permitted under any applicable government order, except as provided herein with respect to persons providing delivery services.
- Nothing herein shall operate to restrict any employee or customer from accessing any retail or commercial establishment to address any emergency or other exigent circumstance.
- Medical and surgical face masks, such as "N95" masks, are in short supply and should be reserved for health care personnel and other first responders with the greatest need for such personal protective equipment. Persons are encouraged to review and comply with the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines on personal protective equipment, including with respect to the use of face masks.
To Report Non-Compliance Issues:
Violations of this order may be investigated by the code compliance department for the local government with jurisdiction over the location of the property. Enforcement action may be taken by any state or local law enforcement officer. Violations of this order may be prosecuted by pursuant to F.S. 252.50 with up to 60 days in jail and a maximum of $500 fine per occurrence.
Summary of Essential Services
Monroe County cannot provide any further guidance on whether or not a particular business is included. If a business has concerns regarding whether they should be open/closed after reading through the list provided on www.monroecountyem.com/covid19, they should consult their legal counsel or talk with their appropriate association for the business entity.
Boating & Fishing
Fishing Bridges
Fishing bridges are open. Trash cans are available. Visitors are expected to maintain safe social distances of at least 6 feet apart and limit group size to 10 people.
Boating / Boat Ramps
ALL PUBLIC BOAT RAMPS ARE CLOSED TO VISITORS DUE TO THE FLORIDA KEYS BEING CLOSED TO VISITORS. If people don’t follow instructions regarding social distancing, Monroe County and local municipalities could take further action limiting water access.
Marinas
Marinas may be open but only to provide essential services such as repairs and fueling.
Charters
Per Monroe County Emergency Management, fishing charters fall under essential business and can be done in unincorporated Monroe County. Cities may have additional restrictions. Sunset sails, snorkeling, dive trips do not fall under essential.
Parks and Beaches
Unincorporated Monroe County
Unless directed by the state or CDC, the County will continue to keep its other county-owned parks and beaches open. County officials see it as a space where residents can practice social distancing that is productive for mental and physical health. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas.
- Reynolds Street Pier at Higgs Beach will continue to close at 4 p.m. nightly.
- Practice social distancing by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and maintaining a separation of at least 6 feet from others. Monroe County officials stress that if federal and state directives are not followed, other closures can happen.
- County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized daily until further notice.
Islamorada
The Founders Park beach and many other Founders Park amenities are open to Islamorada residents from sunrise to sunset for individual and family passive and limited activities use only – as permitted by and following current CDC and State Health Department guidelines. OPEN for limited use are the beach, dog park, trails, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball court, golf driving range, three restrooms. The following remain CLOSED: park office and pool, fitness park, playgrounds and picnic areas.
No groups of more than ten (10) are allowed and a maximum of twenty-five(25) users will be allowed on the Beach at any time.
All other Village parks and beaches including Anne's Beach and Library Park Beach, the area known as the Fills from MM 77.5 to 79.8 and restroom facilities at closed parks and beaches remain closed until further notice.
The Founders Park/Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina boat ramp is open to Islamorada Residents ONLY beginning Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8 a.m. No fuel or ice sales. Only local Driver’s License Founders Park Resident Membership Card may be used as proof of residency.
State Parks
Effective Monday, May 4, DEP will implement phase one to reopen Florida State Parks, taking measures to ensure the protection of staff and the public. Visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities. Phase one includes approximately 80 parks and trails with the exception of Florida Keys state parks. https://www.floridastateparks.org/learn/safety-updates
The Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail is open for day use, 8 a.m. to sunset. Trash cans are available, all other park facilities are closed. Visitors are expected to maintain safe social distances of at least 6 feet apart and limit group size to 10 people.
Public Lands
All FWC Wildlife and Environmental Management Areas are reopened. US Fish and Wildlife Service-managed lands remain open.
Hospitals/Private Care Facilities/Testing
Hospitals and private care physicians have policies and procedures in place for this type of event. The local hospitals have prepared for an influx of patients if needed. If a doctor suspects a case of COVID-19, they know to immediately notify their infection control program and the health department. Do not show up to the Health Department locations in Monroe County. You must first see your medical health professional where he or she will determine if you meet the criteria to be tested. The health department will then be contacted by the health professional if the patient meets the criteria for testing at the state lab.
Any person who has been diagnosed, or is reasonably believed to have been infected, with COVID-19 shall separate themselves from all individuals who are not infected to prevent the possible spread of the disease. Such individuals shall continue to isolate themselves until a health care professional and the state or local Department of Health notifies the individual that he or she are no longer subject to isolation.
Hospital Contact Info
Emergency rooms are open 24/7. If you are having trouble breathing or other medical emergencies, go to the nearest emergency room. It is advised that you stay home and see a doctor remotely.
Mariner’s and Fishermen’s Hospital (Baptist Health Care)
Phone: 305-434-3000
Use the “Baptist Health Care On Demand” app to see the doctor, available for download on the app store and Google play. Use the code CARE19 and wait for the doctor.
CHI
CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first 305-216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.
In addition, CHI is now offering telehealth visits for primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health for adults and children, OB/GYN and dental to improve the continuity of care. Most insurances cover telehealth and CHI offers a sliding fee scale based on income for the uninsured. Call to make your appointment at (305) 252-4820.
Veterans
Any veteran who shows symptoms of COVID-19 should call 1-877-741-3400. Clients in need of information, email addresses or other contact information can visit monroecounty-fl.gov/va and call Key West at 305-295-5150 or Key Largo at 305-453-8777
Constitutional Offices
Monroe County Detention Center
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detention center has virtual visitation options available for inmates:www.keysso.net.
Q: Do you have the ability to test prisoners and personnel? A: Yes, our contracted medical partner is Wellpath. They only treat inmates. They currently partner with the Department of Health to have inmates tested here at the facility. Test results should be provided to us within 48 hours.
Q: What is the protocol if a prisoner tests positive for COVID-19? A: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections has two cells that are negative air pressure rooms. These cells are used to contain airborne contaminants within the cell. This way the harmful airborne pathogens are not spread throughout the facility. These cells can house multiple inmates at one time.
Q: How will you protect other prisoners and personnel from catching the virus? A: First and foremost, we will continue to educate both inmates and staff on washing hands, touching your face, etc. The inmates have an opportunity to see medical personnel at least twice a day and can put in for a sick call for a more thorough evaluation. All new detainees will be screened to include questions about past travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea, China and so on. Temperatures and Oxygen Saturation levels of new detainees will also be measured. If new detainees have these symptoms proper measures will be taken immediately to identify if they do indeed have the COVID-19 virus. The jail has tripled the cleaning of well-traveled areas and housing areas. Personnel will be encouraged to stay home when sick and seek treatment from their own doctor if they display one or more symptoms.
Q: Do you have protective supplies for prisoners and personnel — masks, gloves, etc.? A: Yes, we have all protective supplies or as we refer to them, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). We have all the PPEs needed at this time as we stay prepared for situations of this nature. Additional supplies have been ordered to be on the safe side.
Q: Are you communicating with other law enforcement agencies about “best practices”? A: Yes, being a Nationally Accredited agency we have been in contact with the American Correctional Association. They have presented precautionary measures along with recommendations on what they believe is best practices for prevention. The Florida Sheriff’s Association has also been providing guidance and open to dialogue when needed. We also work very closely with our South Florida partners. We have shared ideas and information which we will continue to do.
Monroe County School District
The Monroe County School Board has canceled on-site classes for students for the duration of the 2019-2020 school year.. Virtual learning details can be found at www.keysschools.com.
Free Kids Lunches
FREE grab and go breakfast and lunch starting March 23 during the school closure. Meal service time is 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Distribution points are Key Largo School, Coral Shores High School. Meals are available to all children 18 and younger. Child MUST be present to receive a meal.
The College of the Florida Keys
The College of the Florida Keys is conducting all business remotely and will continue classes online through May 1, the last day of the spring semester. The College’s physical locations, the Key West Campus, Upper Keys Center, and Middle Keys Center, are closed to the public. Only students who are currently in the residence hall and essential employees with CFK ID are permitted on the Key West Campus. Students, parents, and community members are able to receive service through telephone, email, and other technology during normal business hours. More information can be found at www.fkcc.edu.
Utilities
Keys Energy Services (KEYS)
KEYS has suspended in-person services at its Customer Services center and field crews are implementing enhanced social distancing procedures with customers. KEYS operating hours remain unaffected by these changes. The Utility Board recently approved implementing temporary rate relief for all KEYS’ customers. The approved rate relief will result in a 10-percent decrease to all energy bills in May and June, with Board direction to reevaluate in June if additional relief is needed for July.
- www.keysenergy.com: Utility bill payments, service connection/disconnection/transfers.
- Web.Accounts@KeysEnergy.com
- 305-295-1000 with any questions or requests, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Drop box: 1001 James Street in Key West or in front of the Shops of Ships Way in Big Pine Key
- Mail: Keys Energy Services, P.O. Box 279038, Miramar, FL 33027
Customers experiencing hardships are urged to contact KEYS’ Customers Services at 305-295-1000 or via email at Web.Accounts@KeysEnergy.com to make the necessary arrangements. Keys Energy is not cutting services at this point due to nonpayment.
Florida Keys Electric Cooperative
Florida Keys Electric Cooperative has closed its lobbies at the Tavernier and Marathon offices and suspended in-person services in the field. Our drive-throughs and phone services remain open. FKEC drive-throughs are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 91630 Overseas Hwy,Tavernier FL 33070
- 3421 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050
- www.FKEC.com bill pay, stop/start/transfer service, live outage viewer,
- Email: member.service@FKEC.com
- FKEC Member Service Office: 305-852-2431
- Pay By Phone: (855) 385-9912
FKEC line crews remain on-call 24/7 to restore power should an outage occur. If you see crews working in the field, please keep a safe distance to protect yourself from dangers associated with electrical repairs and the spread of COVID-19. FKEC provides power service to the Upper and Middle Keys.
Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority
There are no issues regarding water in the Florida Keys. The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has suspended in-person services at its three customer service offices and has also suspended in-person services with customers in the field.
Services are available through a variety of remote options.
- www.fkaa.com for online services
- Call 305-296-2454 with any questions
- Email info@fkaa.com
- Drop boxes are located at the three customer service offices and on Ships Way in Big Pine Key.
Flushing Dormant and Under-Utilized Water Systems
As Monroe County begins the process of reopening, the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority wants to remind customers of the importance of flushing water systems prior to opening. Buildings that have been closed or operating at a reduced capacity may have stagnant water in the system that no longer contains a disinfectant residual. Stagnant or standing water can cause conditions that increase the risk for growth and spread of Legionella and other biofilm-associated bacteria. For the full press release and CDC links, click this link:
https://fkaa.blob.core.windows.net/pressreleases/2020-04-30%20Importance%20of%20Flushing%20Dormant%20And%20Under%20Utilized%20Water%20Systems.pdf
Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District
KLWTD will remain open, but as a precaution for the community and staff, is limiting the number of customers permitted to conduct business in the administrative office. Customers needing assistance are encouraged to do so by telephone or e-mail. The doors will remain locked during regular business hours, but customers will be permitted to enter on a case-by-case basis. If documents need to be submitted, an electronic version is preferred.
- customerservice@klwtd.com
- Phone: 305-451-4019
Business and Personal Assistance
A comprehensive list of programs can be found at www.monroecountyem.com/covid19 under “COVID Assistance.”
The Florida Department of Health has the following resource toolkit, where you can download and print flyers for your business or agency. Visit: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/resources/#toolkitJump
Unemployment
While the system is crashing, the most recent posts from DEO recommends any Floridian whose employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 to visit FloridaJobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about the program and watch a short video on how to apply.
Mobile-friendly site to apply for unemployment insurance:
https://fldeo-flwork-prod1.pegacloud.net/prweb/app/default/tHGV_g6FQZMSYakWUervaQ%28%28*/!STANDARD
Paper Applications: Monroe County has placed paper applications outside these locations: the Gato Building and Harvey Government Center in Key West, Bernstein Park on Stock Island, Big Pine Park and Michelle Coldiron’s office on Ship’s Way on Big Pine Key, at the Marathon Government Center, Murray Nelson Center and all County libraries. The application can be downloaded here: http://www.floridajobs.org/…/r…/claimants/rapaperapplication.
Need more help: Florida Keys United Way can help - https://www.keysunitedway.org/COVID-19ApplicationAssistance
Economic Impact Payments
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/coronavirus-and-economic-impact-payments-resources-and-guidance
Housing/Evictions
Executive Order 20-94 Mortgage Foreclosure and Eviction Relief: This order suspends foreclosures and evictions for reasons of non-payment for 45 days from the date of the order. For more information go to www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Homelessness
The Office of Homelessness contracts with local entities that provide a comprehensive array of emergency, transitional, and permanent housing, and supportive services to address the varying needs of the persons who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless. For more information about this program, including locating a local provider, please visit our web page at https://www.myflfamilies.com/service-programs/homelessness/.
Mental Health
LKMC Behavioral Health
Inpatient services include assistance related to crisis stabilization and/or substance use, walk-in assessments available 24/7, aay make an appointment/call ahead or may walk-in at any time, counselors and/or nursing staff available by phone 24/7: 305-294-5531 ext. 2004
Intensive Outpatient Program has telephonic therapy and teleconference therapy. Call 305-294-5531 ext. 2013 or 2004 for more information
Keys Medical Group behavioral health/psychiatry may also be available for telehealth/phone consultation at 305-293-1299 or KeysMedicalGroup.com.
Center For Disease Control (CDC) Stress Management Assistance
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html
Guidance Care Center
The Guidance/Care Center is here to help: Worried you might relapse into substance use? Thinking of self-harm or suicide? Unsure what to do and need help right away? There is local help available. Call (305) 434-7660, Option #8. Available 24 hours a day/7 days a week
Florida Baptist Disaster Spiritual Care
Emotional and spiritual care, 8a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 888-829-5004 or visit www.flbaptistdisaster.org
Florida Blue’s 24-Hour Emotional Support Hotline (bilingual, and available to anyone, including the uninsured or those with other insurance providers) 1-833-848-1762
Food Assistance
United Way’s Monroe County List of Food Pantries and Meals To Go Sites: https://www.keysunitedway.org/sites/keysunitedway.org/files/Monroe%20County%20Food%20Pantries%20and%20Meals%20to%20Go%20Graphic%204-20-2020.pdf
WIC
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County’s WIC (Special Supplemental Food Program for Women Infants and Children) offers food/nutrition/breastfeeding assistance to low-income pregnant women or families with infants or children under the age of 5 years who reside in Monroe County. For more information or to apply: Key West area—call 305-676-3852 and Upper Keys call 305-676-3933. (During the COVID-19 Pandemic, all applications will be done by phone and necessary documents can be faxed or emailed, please do not come to the WIC office).
SOS
"Grab & go" lunches at the Frederick Douglass Gym in Key West and at Bernstein Park on Stock Island until schools re-open.
Food Pantries
SOS Foundation and the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition. Food pantries will remain open and many will begin distributing pre-assembled bags of food via a drive-through or walk-up model.Food inventories remain of concern assuming the need for food will spike in the coming days and weeks.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) will waive work requirements for individuals participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. MyACCESS account: https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/. If you have questions about your benefits and the temporary relief of work requirements during this time, please contact the Department of Children and Families customer center at 850-300-4DCF or visit the website at https://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida/.
Florida Kids Meals
For information about free meals for children under 18 when school is out, families can text the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at FLKIDSMEALS to 211-211 to find their closest participating Summer BreakSpot location, and can also call 2-1-1 to speak with a live operator 24 hours a day for additional locations. Families can also use the Summer BreakSpot children’s meal locator website at SummerBreakSpot.FreshFromFlorida.com.
Elder Care
For information regarding elder services and activities, such as food and nutrition, health and wellness, housing, legal services, long-term or home care, or other support services, please call the Florida Department of Elder Affairs Helpline: 1-800-96-ELDER (1-800-963-5337).
For questions or assistance regarding adult protective services, such as the placement of seniors at assisted living facilities, nursing homes, etc. please call the Florida Department of Children and Families’ Office of Adult Protective Services: 850-488-2881.
County Departments
County Staff Directory
www.monroecounty-fl.gov/directory
County Departments
Libraries
All Monroe County libraries are closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. The drop-off book depositories are also closed, and no late fees will be accrued on your library account for overdue books. Please hang on to your checked out books until further notice. Through www.keyslibraries.org/self-distancing/, you can check out ebooks, get homework help and email librarians, Mon-Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Social Services
Monroe County Social Service has suspended congregate meal sites and is continuing to offer home delivered meals with the possibility to extend the program to more individuals should the need arise. The County is still operating Monroe County Transit. www.monroecounty-fl.gov/socialservices.
Animal Shelters
Animal shelters will be closed to the public. Staff will continue to work their scheduled shifts at the shelter caring for the animals and responding to emergent animal control calls so they will be available at the shelter. Shelters are accepting donations of pet food.
Official Websites
Florida Department of Health (FDOH)
Center for Disease Control (CDC)
World Health Organization (WHO)
Monroe County Emergency Management (MCEM)
- www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19
- Monroe County BOCC Facebook: (www.facebook.com/MonroeCountyBOCC/)
- Twitter @MonroeCounty: (twitter.com/monroecounty)
- NextDoor: (nextdoor.com/city/feed/?)
Gov. Executive Orders
Municipalities
City of Key West
City of Marathon
City of Key Colony Beach
- keycolonybeach.net
- The City of Key Colony Beach has additional directives regarding rentals. Visit its website for more information.
City of Layton
Village of Islamorada
Ocean Reef Community Association
Chambers of Commerce
Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce
Key Largo Chamber of Commerce
Islamorada Chamber of Commerce
Key West Chamber of Commerce
Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce
Key West Business Guild
Ocean Reef Chamber of Commerce
National Weather Service
Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 3 through 9, 2020. We are less than a month away from the start of the hurricane season. It only takes one to change your life and your community. Learn how to prepare by visiting https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness or by following National Weather Service Key West social media all this week at https://www.facebook.com/NWSKeyWest/ and https://twitter.com/NWSKeyWest.
Keep in mind, you may need to adjust any preparedness actions based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and your local officials.
Warm weather is expected this week, and the afternoon heat index is expected to rise jnto the lower to middle 90s. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. Prolonged outdoor activity without safety measures could result in heat stroke. You can learn about the effects of heat illnesses and the appropriate actions to take through this link: https://www.weather.gov/images/safety/Heat_Illness.jpg
There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms next weekend, beginning May 9. Lightning is always a risk with any thunderstorm. Lightning safety tips and resources through this link: https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning
The National Weather Service Office in Key West continues full 24-hour weather forecast and warning operations, but remains closed to visitors and tours until further notice.
Census
Do it: www.my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020
