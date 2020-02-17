A Westminster Christian High School student was killed in a boat crash on Sunday near Islamorada.
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, the FWC along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and fire rescue, responded to a serious boating incident in the Bowlegs Cut area of Islamorada. This incident is currently under investigation by the FWC. The single vessel boating accident involved a 2008 23’ Pathfinder, operated by David Castillo (DOB 11/18/01) of Miami, who was travelling Southbound in the waterway and struck a channel marker. Upon impact, three additional passengers, Lucas Alvarez (DOB 08/14/01) of Miami, Nelson Albareda (DOB 03/29/02) of Coral Gables, and Andres Campos (DOB 06/27/02) of Miami, were ejected into the water. Alvarez was located in the water with trauma to his lower torso and was transported by EMS to Mariners Hospital. Alvarez died as a result of injuries sustained in this incident. Other passengers on board the vessel were not injured.
School officials said the deceased victim was a senior lacrosse player.
