Florida City is about to complete a large parking lot project at Loren Roberts Park. This will mean a better and more convenient parking area for people who spend time at the park. There will also be off street parking on both sides of Fifth Avenue.
The work also includes lighting improvements for the parking so people can feel more comfortable coming and going from their cars in the evening.
There are also major draining improvements for the area.
“These improvements will make things a lot nicer at Loren Roberts Park,” said Pedro Gonzalez, city engineer. “Now when you go a game at the park, you see a lot of people parking on the street. When this parking lot is complete, people will have a nice and comfortable place to park their car. It will be a lighted area. We need to make improvements to the drainage area to handle the runoff water.”
Florida City is also replacing many of the sewer lines. This is necessary to handle the increase in population to the city and to replace older lines to meet current standards. Some of the sewer lines were laid in the late 1970s. One sewer line project is taking place on the north side of Loren Roberts Park.
