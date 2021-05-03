fire

Satellite image of fire burning along Card Sound Road, Monday morning, 10:30 am
fire pm

Satellite image of fire burning along Card Sound Road, Monday evening, 6:15 pm

Card Sound Road continues to be closed in both directions due to a growing brush fire that has been sending smoke and ash into nearby neighborhoods.  The fire has burned over 5500 acres.  Eight Miami Dade Fire Rescue units and the Florida Forest Service Everglades District is working to extinguish the blaze.

