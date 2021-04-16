The consultants designing the Florida City Bypass via an express lane over Florida City to the Florida Keys have comeback with a revised plan (from the 1st meeting in February of 2020) and will present it on April 19th, 2 pm, to a virtual meeting for local business owners. Business owners can pre-register at https://attendee.qotowebinar.com/register/4516437938835626255I A larger public meeting will be scheduled during Summer 2021.
My understanding through a conversation I had today with John Ward (CRA for the City of Florida City) is that the proposal and changes from our last meeting still show a bypass of Florida City perhaps going from 4 lanes to 2 lanes.
It continues to be our position that even one bypass lane is too much. It fair to say that over 90% of the business in Florida City comes from tourism. The City of Homestead continues to grow its tourism base. This bypass will not just hurt the businesses on US 1. This transfer of traffic will be felt in all
directions from Florida City to include our National Parks.
Much of what we do at our Visitor Center is to catch the Florida Keys traffic and help keep their dollars in South Dade. Our hotels, restaurants and other businesses do just that by providing jobs.
Most certainly FDOT is choosing Keys tourism over South Dade tourism without knowing it.
The bypass of Florida City will not solve the occasional traffic jam into the Keys.
It does not matter how many bypass lanes exist, the stretch will not be widening any time soon. Nor, do the Keys residents want further growth.
The scope of this project does not address or account for the bottleneck on the stretch. In fact, it can be argued that the traffic light on Palm Drive acts to actually slow up and maintain the traffic flow.
This project also does not address traffic caused from car accidents on the stretch. We also know that there are only a few hours of the day (and not even on most days) in which traffic to the Keys is even a problem.
Further points to our North on this system should be so lucky.
I have been watching traffic back up to our Visitor Center for 17 years. Always on days during Christmas week. Always on weekends during high season, in
February and March. And, finally, on Holiday weekends like July Fourth.
Most of the year - this is not a problem. Please attend this meeting and pass this information on.
