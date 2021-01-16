The Homestead Police Department is continuing its diligent search for 11 year old Kanaiya Smith. Kanaiya was last seen at the residence of her foster parents located in Homestead on January 7th.
Further investigation has revealed that Kanaiya walked into the Juice Café located at 2834 N.E. 8th Street in Homestead, and requested to use the telephone. Kanaiya was wearing a long white shirt, white socks, and a red facial covering. Kanaiya then departed the Juice Café to an unknown location. Kanaiya is presently a ward of the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services.
Although the Homestead Police Department does not believe that there is foul play involving Kanaiya, we do believe that Kanaiya is possibly with an extended family member or friend.
The Homestead Police Department is cautioning anyone with knowledge of Kanaiya’ s whereabouts that in the State of Florida, “ Interfering With Child Custody” is a crime and may result in an arrest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kanaiya or comes in contact with Kanaiya, is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.
