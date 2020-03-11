Beginning Wednesday, March 11, a section of NW 9 Street west of Krome Avenue will remain closed while the contractor performs drainage work.
It is anticipated to be closed for several weeks.
A detour will guide drivers around the work. The City of Homestead is currently working at this location.
SCHEDULE MAY CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER OR
UNEXPECTED
CONDITIONS.
