The presidents of Florida’s 12 state universities are asking students returning to campus for the fall semester to get vaccinated against COVID-19. An open letter to students published Tuesday by the university system’s Board of Governors “strongly” recommended students get vaccinated before coming back to school. The letter was signed by the leaders of each state university.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, our successes are a result of our campus communities accepting a shared responsibility for their health and well-being and practicing recommended precautions. Being vaccinated can protect your health, and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are
exposed to COVID-19,” the letter said.
The recommendation come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida that has been driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. The University of Florida issued an announcement on Friday to “urge the entire university community” to get vaccinated. The state is not mandating that students get vaccinated, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly voiced opposition to such mandates.
