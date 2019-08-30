The SDNL recieved notification in form of a press release of the endorsement of local candidates for Homestead Mayor and City Council by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker (IBEW) LU 359-2.
Receiving endorsements were: Roy “Steve” Shiver, Office of Mayor; Sean Fletcher, District 2, Office of City Council; Bobby Rea, District 3, Office of City Council.
Gary Shafer, Chairman of IBEW LU 359-2 is quoted in the release, “I am very proud of our members for their thoughtful deliberation and discussion of each candidate. This endorsement is truly a reflection of the desires and demands of our members with regard to outside influence.”
The release stated, “The candidates chosen as the city employee’s choice to govern our city towards a promising future are those that embody the change in leadership we believe is necessary for the long-term viability of our community.”
