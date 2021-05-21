Small-scale grower operations have their advantages despite being challenged by access to large markets and limits on resources. In urban and rural environments, challenges that emerged from COVID-19 brought small-scale farms to light.
Having an edge in e-commerce post-Covid-19 has presented a new set of challenges for growers of all types and sizes. Specifically, for small-scale growers who consequently play a large role in local economies, the challenges can make or break their business and impact the local urban and rural communities they serve.
In the works is a new bilingual program designed by a team at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS). The team intends to arm small-scale growers with the tools to access marketing and business options.
“We aim to provide them with the tools and knowledge that will remove barriers to diversifying their marketing channels, help manage risk that can in turn increase their sales to higher value markets, and provide consumers with better access to high-quality fruits and vegetables,” said Trent Blare, an assistant professor in food and resource economics at the UF/IFAS
Tropical Research and Education Center.
Blare is partnering with Lauri Baker, an associate professor in agricultural education and communication and a subject matter expert in digital marketing, to lead a team of faculty, scientists and UF/IFAS Extension agents implement the training.
The program’s curriculum consists of a series of workshops conducted in English and Spanish in Miami-Dade. To reach a wider audience, the content of each session will be recorded and accessible on-demand for interested growers. Hands-on sessions will accompany the program along with
access to personalized support from UF/IFAS Extension agents in the area.
The marketing reality that vegetable and fruit growers confront has changed dramatically over the last decade, said Blare.
Previously, growers had primarily two marketing channels, packing houses or roadside stands. With changing consumer preferences for sustainably and locally grown foods, new avenues to advertise and make sales in the digital age, and the disruption to regional, national, and international food supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, growers are navigating unfamiliar grounds.
“Growers have mentioned to UF/IFAS they are particularly interested in exploring options to direct market to consumers and using digital marketing to reach their customers.”
As small operations with limited resources but often niche products, they promote jobs, provide a local link between the food people eat and the communities they serve, provide access to niche fruits and vegetables that thrive best under certain climate and environmental conditions.
