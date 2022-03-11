The Homestead Police Department issued a press release earlier this month seeking three suspects who, “…participated in an Organized Scheme to Defraud in Homestead”.
Captain Fernando Morales, Homestead Police Department, Professional Compliance Bureau, provided an email update Monday, March 7, 2022. “Due to pressure from family members who viewed this story in the media,Priscilla Marie Contreras turned herself in last night to the Homestead Police Department.”
As of Tuesday, March 8, the other two suspects, Yordani Carriles Diaz (43 years old) and Deinoser Bravo (47 years old) have not been located.
Two more victims in Homestead have come forward since the initial nine were interviewed, and Miami-Dade County Police have identified additional victims. Those cases iare being investigated by the County.
The mass fraud scam is detailed in the Contreras Arrest Affidavit, (Police Case Number 2202280041). “On February 17, 2022, Victim-1 located a Facebook Marketplace Advertisement for a rental property located at 1522 SE 16th Ave., Homestead, FL 33035. Victim-1 made contact with Co-defendant
Carriles Diaz in regards to the rental property. On February 19, 2022, Victim-1 responded to 1522 SE 16th Ave and made contact with co-defendant Carriles Diaz, co-defendant Bravo, and Defendant Contreras. Victim-1 stated that Contreras identified herself as a realtor and stated that her name was Nicole.
Victim-1 stated that Diaz and Bravo both identified themselves as the owners of the residence and participated in the renting of the property. Victim-1 negotiated the rental terms with Contreras. and gave her Contreras $1,600.00 in cash for the deposit of the rental property. Contreras provided a receipt for the deposit. Victim-1 stated that she was supposed to meet Contreras on February 28, 2022 to sign the lease, but did not receive a
response. Victim-1 went to the residence where she located several other victims trying to move into the residence and realized that she was scammed.”
All victims interviewed provided similar details. To date, they have been defrauded of more than $23,000. Captain Morales elaborated about the dual impact. In addition to the monetary loss, some of the victims are now homeless as they left their previous residents to move into the new location. In one case, it is a single mother with two children.
The property’s actual owner is explained in the affidavit. “On March 2, 2022, police met with Victim-4 who stated that the true owner of the property is Lily Carranza. Police verified via Miami Dade Property Appraiser that this was the true owner of the property. Victim-4 stated that Carranza has dementia and she has assigned power of attorney to Victim-4 to deal with the property.
Victim-4 provided a copy of the power of attorney. Victim-4 stated that she became aware of the incident and did not give anyone permission to rent the property on her behalf. Victim-4 further stated that the property was recently sold and she was in the process of evicting the current tenants. Police provided Victim-4 with three individual photo confirmations. Victim-4 identified Bravo as the current tenant of the property who did not have permission to rent the property to others. Victim-4 was unable to identify Contreras and stated that she did not give her permission to rent the property on her behalf. Victim-4 identified Diaz as the boyfriend of the current tenant and stated that she did not give him permission to rent the property on her behalf.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the subjects Yordani Carriles Diaz and Deinoser Bravo are urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
