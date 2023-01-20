Spring classes at Miami Dade College (MDC) did begin January 4, 2023, yet they also have four miniterms as another option.
MDC release the following schedule:
Monday, Jan. 23 (14-week miniterm); Monday, Feb. 6 (12-week miniterm); Monday, Feb. 13 (10-week miniterm) and Monday, Mar. 6 (8-week second miniterm). To register and for more information, visit www.mdc.edu/enroll or call 237-8888.”
In addition to the usual array of scholarships and financial assistance, two specific scholarships are designed, “for those who once started classes at the College but were unable to complete their degree.”
Although certain high cost special fees are not covered, the basic description and criteria are: “The Last Mile Completion Scholarship offers financial resources to students who left college with 13 or fewer credits hours remaining, to complete their first associate's degree.
Students must meet the following requirements:
Good academic standing at MDC (cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher)
Good financial standing at MDC (no financial obligations preventing enrollment)
Within 13 credit hours of completing their first degree at MDC
Enrolled in MDC within the past 8 years
Completed the 2022-23 Federal Financial Aid Application (FAFSA)
Required courses must be completed in three consecutive terms or less
How it works:
The scholarship pays for 13 credits or less.
The scholarship pays for in-state tuition/fees and is not disbursable in cash.
Students are responsible for tuition/fees that exceed the in-state tuition of 13 credits.
Funds will be applied at the in-state tuition rate after all other resources available to cover tuition and fees have been applied.
High-Cost Special Fees such as the Physician Assistant, Aviation or Culinary Arts programs are not covered.
A second scholarship, “The Welcome Back Sharks” Scholarship offers financial resources to students who last attended MDC after high school graduation during the Fall 2021 term, or before. Students who meet the criteria and
enroll for the Spring 2023 term may be eligible for this scholarship.” Extra benefits are: Concierge care with specialized advisors to help you be re-admitted to MDC; assigned advisors who will review and modify your My
Academic Plan (MAP) to help you stay on track; career development opportunities; and holistic support through departments such as Learning Resources and Single Stop.
How it works:
The scholarship pays for the in-state tuition/ fees for the Spring 2023 term.
The scholarship is not disbursable in cash.
Students are responsible for out-of-state tuition/fees.
Funds will be applied at the in-state tuition rate after all other resources available to cover tuition and fees have been applied.
High-cost special fees such as those for Physician Assistant, Aviation or Culinary Arts programs are not covered.
Funds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until no longer available.
Requirements Good academic standing at MDC (cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher).
Have not completed an AA or AS.
Complete the 2022-23 Federal Financial Aid Application (FAFSA).
Pursuant of a degree in an AA or AS program of study.
Last attended MDC after high school graduation during Fall 2021, or before.
Must enroll for Spring 2023 term.
Full details at www.mdc.edu/financialaid/scholarships
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.