According to Homestead police, at approximately 9:00 pm Friday night, Feb. 14, two employees of MIA Towing, located at 111 SW 3rd Ave., in Homestead were shuffling vehicles within their lot when they observed a male burglarizing the employee's vehicle.
A brief confrontation ensued when the subject produced a gun, shooting both employees, and then stealing valuables and vehicle keys from one of the victims.
One of the employees attempted to flee by driving away in the company tow truck. A short distance, away the employee observed Homestead Police officers en route to the incident location due to several calls to 911 in reference to shots being fired. The employee flagged down the officer and told them he had been shot. The employee further advised the officer that there was a second shooting victim located in the tow yard.
Homestead Police Officers responded to the tow yard locating the second victim. The responding officers discovered that the subject fled in the victims vehicle which was located a short while after.
Both victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
Homestead Police believe this was a burglary to a motor vehicle gone bad. Detectives and Crime Scene officers are investigating. Detectives recovered this video from the tow yard of the incident.
The Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect is described as: African American Male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age with medium sized dreads
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami Dade Crimestoppers, 305-471-8477
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.