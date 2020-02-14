Man wanted in Jacksonville murder arrested in Key Largo
A 21-year-old Jacksonville man wanted for the murder of a Jacksonville woman was arrested by Sheriff’s Office Deputies in Key Largo.
The Sheriff’s Office received information Thursday that Michael Joseph McPherson was a person of interest in the Wednesday night shooting death of 45-year-old Stacey McPherson-Dillon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided a be-on-the-lookout alert to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly thereafter. The Key West Police Department was also notified.
Sheriff’s Office Deputies spotted a black 2010 Toyota FJ5 Cruiser sport utility vehicle matching the suspect description provided by Jacksonville authorities driving southbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 94.2 at approximately 3:15 p.m. The license plate number also matched the number provided by Jacksonville authorities.
The driver, identified as Michael McPherson, was taken into custody without incident.
A firearm was also found in the SUV.
The SUV was impounded by the Sheriff’s Office.
Michael McPherson was taken to jail.
Michael McPherson also warrant for his arrest by Key West Police Department for battery on a person 65-years-old or older with a $10,000 bail.
Man wanted for murder in Mexico arrested at Ocean Reef
A 42-year-old man living in Homestead, but wanted in Coahuila, Mexico for murder, was arrested at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo Thursday morning.
Edgar Omar Delgado Munoz was stopped at the entrance gate at approximately 9 a.m. by Ocean Reef security and the Sheriff’s Office.
Delgado Munoz did not a have a pass to enter Ocean Reef. He was attempting to enter the property to work.
The Sheriff’s Office learned Delgado Munoz has been wanted by Interpol for murder with a firearm in Mexico since 2004 when his name was run through law enforcement databases.
Delgado Munoz was immediately detained by the Sheriff’s Office.
The U.S. Border Patrol arrived on scene and Delgado Munoz was turned over to their custody.
Delgado Munoz’s arrest came four days after A 51-year-old man wanted by Interpol for trafficking women and minors for prostitution in Romania was located and arrested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Catalin Aionesei Lupu was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents on Saturday at the residence where he was found illegally residing (squatting) on the 17000 block of Jamaica Lane on Sugarloaf Key.
