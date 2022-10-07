The Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the bodies of two deceased females on or near Boca Chica Key on Monday and Tuesday, marking a total of six females and one male to be recovered from the area since Sept. 29.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Sept. 29 recovered a deceased male found floating near the Stock Island and Boca Chica channels. The remains were found by a passing mariner.
The Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday, a deceased female was found at approximately 2 p.m. on the Oceanside.
On Tuesday, a deceased female was found at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday also on the Oceanside.
Detectives believe all are Cuban migrants. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in any of the incidents.
Autopsy results are pending.
