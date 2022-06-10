Two Miami men were arrested in Miami after they used a GPS device to track and steal a luxury sport-utility-vehicle from a vacation rental condo in Key Largo.
One of the men, Alonso Arias Membribes, 51, will face charges of grand theft auto of a motor vehicle, petty theft and burglary.
The other man, Carlos Juan Rosa Torres, 20, is facing charges in Miami-Dade County in relation to the theft, but is not facing charges in Monroe County as he is a witness to the theft.
The victim reported the rental Cadillac Escalade stolen from his Mariners Club rental condo on May 31, 2022. The rental company determined the vehicle was in Miami Dade County using the vehicle’s onboard GPS. Miami-Dade Detectives located the vehicle unoccupied at a residence and sent undercover officers to watch it until the suspects arrived.
The suspects arrived and entered the vehicle at which time they were arrested.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives worked with Miami-Dade Detectives and learned during the investigation that Arias Membribes rented the stolen SUV previously and placed his own GPS tracking unit on it in order to locate and steal it after he returned it to the rental company. It was also learned he had duplicate keys made while he was renting the vehicle, which allowed him to steal the vehicle later without damaging it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.