An illegal dumping violation in northwest Miami-Dade County recently led to an arrest for the violator, and another incident in southwest Miami-Dade led to a fine for that violator.
The arrest and citation both took place after investigations were conducted by Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) Waste Enforcement Officers.
In the northwestern case, a DSWM Waste Enforcement Officer (WEO) assigned to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) found a large pile of black bags, roofing debris, furniture items and wood illegally dumped along NW 11 Avenue, between NW 71 and NW 72 Streets. The area is known as a hotbed of illegal dumping activity and as such has been the focus of enforcement efforts by the DSWM.
Documents in the illegally dumped pile tied the materials to an address in a nearby mobile home park. The WEO interviewed the lady residing at the address, who said she paid a man in a pickup truck who frequents the mobile home park to dispose of the items. The man and his truck were located, identified by the resident, and accompanied to the site of illegal dumping, where the man acknowledged dumping most of the items found.
At that point, the WEO contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department detective investigating the crime. The detective arrived on scene and arrested the man.
In the southwestern case, a DSWM WEO found clues in a pile of illegally dumped waste strewn on the side of SW 172 Street between SW 162 and SW 167 Avenues. The location is also known as a favorite target of illegal dumpers.
The clues led to the illegal dumping violator, who claimed she and her husband had hired a person at a local home improvement store to dispose of the items for her. When questioned, the violator could not name the person who was supposedly hired. Further, she conceded that she was responsible for generating the waste items and she agreed to return to the scene to clean up the items. She also received a fine totaling $260.
“These illegal dumping situations point to the seriousness of this crime, and make no mistake, it is a crime,” said Michael Fernandez, DSWM Director. “If we catch you, you will receive a fine, go to jail, maybe even both.”
The DSWM reminds would-be violators that illegal dumping is a crime in Miami-Dade County and anyone caught illegally disposing of items is subject to a fine, vehicle seizure and even possible arrest and incarceration.
Miami-Dade residents who witness an illegal dumping incident in progress should call 911. Never confront someone who is dumping. Instead, try to get the vehicle license plate number or at least a description of the vehicle used to commit the crime.
If an instance of illegal dumping has already happened, call 311.
