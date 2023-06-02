The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management’s (DSWM)
Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recently investigated two illegal dumping cases which resulted in felony arrests and hefty fines.
Regarding the first case, DSWM SIU officers fined a man $2,510 for illegal dumping of a boat and trailer along NW 105th Street, between NW 7th and 8th Avenue after being caught by officers monitoring live-feed cameras as he unhitched a boat and trailer and drove away from the scene.
Additionally, the man was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) for felony violation of the Florida Litter Law and was compelled to have the boat towed for proper disposal, at his expense.
In the second case, a man was seen also on a live feed video dumping construction debris from a white van near NW 30th Avenue and NW 32nd Street. DSWM SIU officers were unable to obtain a tag number at the time, but they kept a lookout for the white van. Approximately two weeks later, SIU officers and MDPD’s Illegal Dumping Unit were working a surveillance detail at the same location when the white van in question appeared. Two men came out of the van and dumped a toilet.
Shortly after they drove off, MDPD’s Illegal Dumping Unit conducted a traffic stop of the van and interviewed the driver. The driver allegedly admitted to dumping the construction debris from the previous incident.
He was arrested by MDPD for felony violation of the Florida Litter Law, fined $2,510 for the first incident and $260 for the second, and compelled to clean up the debris and dispose of it properly.
“Illegal dumping is a crime, period. In these two cases, it resulted in felony arrests,” said Mike Fernandez, DSWM Director. “The individuals involved ended up having to dispose of the items properly anyway, in addition to receiving fines and being arrested.
The lesson here is, do the right thing from the beginning and you’ll avoid trouble.”
Illegal dumping can harm the environment and results in millions of dollars spent on enforcement and cleanup costs.
The DSWM reminds residents that illegal dumping is a crime in Miami-Dade County and subject to fines, vehicle seizure, arrest and incarceration.
In 2020, the Board of County Commissioners significantly increased fine amounts to deter illegal dumping.
Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911. Never confront someone who is dumping. Instead, attempt to get the vehicle license plate number or a description of the vehicle used to commit the crime.
If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.
Illegal dumping can also be reported using the MDC Solid Waste mobile application for Apple iPhone and Android smartphone users. It’s available for download free of charge in the iTunes and Google Play stores.
For more on illegal dumping, miamidade.gov/illegaldumping.
